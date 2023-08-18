Nats follow Phils' 6-run 4th with their own in 8-7 win

CJ Abrams hit a three-run home run as the Washington Nationals matched the visiting Philadelphia Phillies with a big inning in an 8-7 victory Friday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Both teams posted six runs in the fourth inning, with the Nationals preventing the Phillies from regaining momentum.

Jake Alu had a pair of run-scoring singles for the Nationals, who've won six of their last seven games and hold a three-game winning streak. Blake Rutherford had a two-run single and Lane Thomas also drove in a run with a single. Thomas and Stone Garrett both finished 3-for-4.

Kyle Schwarber homered twice for the Phillies, who've lost four of their last five games. Philadelphia's Jake Cave went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI and Bryce Harper had two hits.

Schwarber's solo homer to lead off the ninth marked his 32nd long ball of the season.

Jose Ferrer (3-0) was the winning pitcher with an inning of shutout relief. Five relievers followed him on the mound. Kyle Finnegan, despite giving up Schwarber's second blast, worked the ninth and notched his 20th save.

Phillies starter Michael Lorenzen (7-8) gave up seven runs, six earned, on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings in his first start since no-hitting the Nationals in his previous start on Aug. 9.

Nationals starter Joan Adon gave up only one hit through three innings, but he was tagged for six two-out runs in the fourth.

Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto smacked a two-run double and Cave hit another to drive in Realmuto. Johan Rojas drove in a run with a single before Schwarber's two-run shot.

Washington bolted ahead in the bottom of the inning by plating six runs, with six consecutive batters reaching base. The final three scored on Abrams' 12th homer to create the Nationals' 7-6 edge in a rally that began with a one-out error by center fielder Rojas.

The Nationals went up 1-0 in the bottom of the second on Alu's one-out single that brought home Garrett, who had doubled with one out.

Philadelphia won three of four games at home against the Nationals earlier this month.

—Field Level Media