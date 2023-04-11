Nats move Ildemaro Vargas (shoulder) to IL, recall Jeter Downs

The Washington Nationals placed infielder/outfielder Ildemaro Vargas on the 10-day injured list due to a left shoulder strain and recalled infielder Jeter Downs ahead of their road game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday

Vargas, 31, jammed his shoulder during Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Vargas has batted just .083 (1-for-12) with two runs in seven games this year, his second in Washington after signing as a free agent last May.

He has already played second base, shortstop and left field for the Nationals this season and has made starts at every infield position since breaking into the majors in 2017

Vargas has a career .241 batting average with 12 home runs, 27 doubles and 65 RBIs across 246 career games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2017-20, 2021), Minnesota Twins (2020), Chicago Cubs (2020-21, 2022), Pittsburgh Pirates (2021) and Nationals

Downs, 24, is expected to make his Nationals debut after joining the team out west

The Nationals claimed him off waivers from the Boston Red Sox in December. He is a former top-100 prospect in all of baseball and was one of the highest-regarded players in Boston's farm system

Downs made his MLB debut last season and batted .154 with one home run and four RBIs over 14 games for the Red Sox. He saw time at second base, third base, shortstop and designated hitter.

