Nats place RHP Hunter Harvey on IL, claim RHP Roddery Munoz

The Washington Nationals moved right-handed pitcher Hunter Harvey to the 15-day injured list amid a flurry of pitching staff transactions on Monday

Washington also claimed right-hander Roddery Munoz off waivers from the National League East-rival Atlanta Braves and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester. The Nationals returned left-handed starter Patrick Corbin from the paternity list, recalled lefty Joe La Sorsa from Triple-A and optioned right-hander Joan Adon to Triple-A

Harvey was diagnosed with a right elbow strain. His move to the IL is retroactive to Sunday.

Harvey, 28, is 3-4 with nine saves and a 3.12 ERA in 39 games out of the Nationals' bullpen this season. He has already matched last year's season total of 45 strikeouts, a career high. In five seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2019-21) and Nationals (2022-23), Harvey has pitched to a 2.96 ERA

Munoz, 23, has yet to pitch at the major league level; he was called up during June but did not see game action. He was recently ranked the No. 22 prospect in Atlanta's farm system by Baseball America.

In 22 games (four starts) split between Triple-A, Double-A and Rookie ball this season, Munoz is 3-3 with a 3.89 ERA.

Corbin, who turns 34 on Wednesday, is 6-10 with a 4.89 ERA this season. But in his last start before going on the paternity list, he pitched seven innings of one-run ball, scattering five hits in a win over the Texas Rangers on July 9.

La Sorsa, 25, made his major league debut earlier this season for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Nationals selected him off waivers June 8. In seven combined appearances, he has pitched to a 9.72 ERA (8 1/3 innings)

Adon, 24, has appeared in two games for Washington this season and has a 5.40 ERA. He went 1-12 in 14 starts in 2022.

--Field Level Media