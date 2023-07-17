Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Nats place RHP Hunter Harvey on IL, claim RHP Roddery Munoz

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 28, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Nationals reliever Hunter Harvey (73) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Jun 28, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Nationals reliever Hunter Harvey (73) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Image: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals moved right-handed pitcher Hunter Harvey to the 15-day injured list amid a flurry of pitching staff transactions on Monday

Watch
Will the NBA In-Season Tournament hold any value? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
July 11, 2023
Should Northwestern have fired Pat Fitzgerald before the hazing scandal? | Agree to Disagree
July 11, 2023

Washington also claimed right-hander Roddery Munoz off waivers from the National League East-rival Atlanta Braves and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester. The Nationals returned left-handed starter Patrick Corbin from the paternity list, recalled lefty Joe La Sorsa from Triple-A and optioned right-hander Joan Adon to Triple-A

Advertisement

Harvey was diagnosed with a right elbow strain. His move to the IL is retroactive to Sunday.

Harvey, 28, is 3-4 with nine saves and a 3.12 ERA in 39 games out of the Nationals' bullpen this season. He has already matched last year's season total of 45 strikeouts, a career high. In five seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2019-21) and Nationals (2022-23), Harvey has pitched to a 2.96 ERA

Advertisement
Advertisement

Munoz, 23, has yet to pitch at the major league level; he was called up during June but did not see game action. He was recently ranked the No. 22 prospect in Atlanta's farm system by Baseball America.

In 22 games (four starts) split between Triple-A, Double-A and Rookie ball this season, Munoz is 3-3 with a 3.89 ERA.

Corbin, who turns 34 on Wednesday, is 6-10 with a 4.89 ERA this season. But in his last start before going on the paternity list, he pitched seven innings of one-run ball, scattering five hits in a win over the Texas Rangers on July 9.

La Sorsa, 25, made his major league debut earlier this season for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Nationals selected him off waivers June 8. In seven combined appearances, he has pitched to a 9.72 ERA (8 1/3 innings)

Advertisement

Adon, 24, has appeared in two games for Washington this season and has a 5.40 ERA. He went 1-12 in 14 starts in 2022.

--Field Level Media