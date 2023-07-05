Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Nats recall OF Alex Call, designate Derek Hill for assignment

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 11, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Alex Call (17) reacts after making a leaping catch to take a hit away from Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) (not shown) during the sixth inning at Truist Park.
Jun 11, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Alex Call (17) reacts after making a leaping catch to take a hit away from Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) (not shown) during the sixth inning at Truist Park.
Image: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals recalled Alex Call from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday and designated fellow outfielder Derek Hill, a former first-round draft pick, for assignment

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

Call, 28, is batting .209 with three homers, 20 RBIs, 26 walks and 48 strikeouts in 64 games this season for the Nationals

Advertisement

He batted .275 with a homer and three RBIs in 11 games at Rochester.

For his MLB career, Call has appeared in 111 games, batting .219 with eight homers and 33 RBIs with the Cleveland Guardians (2022) and Nationals (2022-23)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hill batted .170 in 13 games for the Nationals, with one RBI and 11 strikeouts in 50 plate appearances

The Detroit Tigers selected him in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2014 draft out of Elk Grove (Calif.) High School.

Hill, 27, played for the Tigers from 2020-22, hitting .240 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 95 games.

--Field Level Media