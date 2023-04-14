Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

NBA approves Haslams as part-owners of Bucks

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dee Haslam and her husband Jimmy Haslam speak at the grand opening celebration for the Haslam-Sansom Emerald Youth Foundation complex in Lonsdale in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Kns Grace 1222
Dee Haslam and her husband Jimmy Haslam speak at the grand opening celebration for the Haslam-Sansom Emerald Youth Foundation complex in Lonsdale in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Kns Grace 1222
Image: Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel, Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The NBA Board of Governors approved the transfer of a share of the ownership of the Milwaukee Bucks to Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam on Friday

Watch
Where is the money the NFL promised to Black-owned businesses? | The SEO Show
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
True All Stars of Terrible | Worst of the Week
Wednesday 5:47PM
Rob Riggle, Amin Joseph, Joshua Malina and more share NBA Finals predictions
Tuesday 4:44PM

In February, the Haslams agreed to purchase the 25 percent stake owned by Marc Lasry, who decided to exit the ownership group. The two sides agreed to a $3.5 billion valuation of the team at the time of the transaction.

Advertisement

Wes Edens, who bought the Bucks with Lasry in 2014, will succeed him as governor for the next five years. The third primary owner of the Bucks is Jamie Dina

The Haslams' purchase also includes a share of the Fiserv Forum arena; the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, the team's training center; the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks' G League affiliate; and Bucks Gaming, the team's 2K League affiliate

Top Image
Tout Image
Up to 41% off
Samsung 990 Pro SSD Up to 41% Off

Samsung 990 Pro SSD Up to 41% Off

Expand your PS5 storage
This is the version with the built-in heatsink which requires nothing else to install into your PS5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"On behalf of Jamie and the entire ownership group, I want to welcome Dee, Jimmy and the Haslam family to the Bucks," Edens said in a news release. "The Bucks have a special bond with the people of Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin, and we're looking forward to working closely with Dee and Jimmy to further build upon our team's success, both on and off the court.

The Haslams said they were pleased to join the group.

"We are equally honored and excited for the opportunity to invest in the Milwaukee Bucks and join the Edens and Dinan families as partners," they said. "This ownership group has created a championship organization both on and off the court, a standard that is rare in sports, and we highly respect the team they have built. We have tremendous appreciation for the impressive history of basketball in Milwaukee and the passionate and loyal fan base. We ... look forward to providing the support necessary for the Bucks to continue to achieve sustainable success.

Advertisement

The Bucks are the No. 1 seed in the NBA playoffs

--Field Level Media