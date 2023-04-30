Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

NBA fines Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks $25K for avoiding media

By
Field Level Media
Apr 19, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) react during the second half during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum.
Image: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks $25,000 on Sunday for violating league rules governing media access

He left without speaking to reporters after the Grizzlies' season-ending 125-85 loss to the host Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 on Friday night

Brooks, 27, failed to participate in the postgame media availability at least three times during the first-round Western Conference playoff series.

His relationship with the press turned icy during a series in which he called LeBron James "old" after Game 2 and then hit the Lakers star in the groin in Game 3.

"The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain, and then that just creates a whole different persona on me," Brooks told reporters last week.

Brooks finished Game 6 with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists. For the series, he averaged 10.5 points on 31.2 percent shooting with 3.0 rebounds in six games.

He helped the Grizzlies earn the West's No. 2 seed by averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 73 games (all starts) during the regular season

--Field Level Media