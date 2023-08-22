NBA

NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments on Daryl Morey

By
Field Level Media
May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden warms up before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden $100,000 on Tuesday for his public comments on team president Daryl Morey.

Reportedly upset about a failed promise to be traded, Harden made the controversial remarks last week at a publicity event in China.

"Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

A 10-time All-Star, Harden has made it clear he wants to play elsewhere next season. However, the Sixers have informed his representatives that they are expecting him to report for training camp next month.

Harden, who turns 34 on Saturday, averaged 21.0 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games this past season.

The 2017-18 league MVP and three-time scoring champion owns career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers.

—Field Level Media