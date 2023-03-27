NBA rescinds Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul

The NBA rescinded the 16th technical foul assessed to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic on Sunday, making him eligible to play against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Players and coaches are given a one-game suspension for getting hit with a 16th technical during the regular season.

Doncic, 24, received the technical with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter for arguing with an official following a missed shot on a drive to the basket. The suspension would have been the first in the NBA career of Doncic.

Doncic used "a profanity directed at the officials in protest to a no-call that was correctly judged in postgame video review," crew chief of officials Kevin Scott said in a pool report after the game.

The league issued no explanation for the reversal.

The Mavericks enter Monday's game one game out of 10th place in the Western Conference, which is the final spot for the play-in tournament.

Doncic would have been the third player this season to serve a one-game suspension for technical fouls, joining Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (twice) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

--Field Level Media