NBA roundup: Stephen Curry's heroics propel Warriors past Bucks

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Stephen Curry scored 20 of his game-high 36 points in the final 1:51 of regulation and overtime, lifting host Golden State to a 125-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in San Francisco.

Curry took over a game that the Warriors trailed 108-100 with 2:05 remaining after a 3-pointer by the Bucks' Joe Ingles. After he almost single-handedly forced the overtime, he sandwiched a pair of Klay Thompson hoops with two- and 3-pointers of his own, giving Golden State it wouldn't relinquish. Curry later iced Golden State's seventh straight home win with an interior hoop and two free throws.

Thompson finished with 22 points, Donte DiVincenzo 20 and JaMychal Green a season-best 18 for the Warriors, who salvaged a split with the Eastern Conference's top team in their two-game season series.

Advertisement

Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton had 19 points apiece in a balanced attack for Milwaukee, which was seeking its third straight win since Giannis Antetokounmpo left the lineup with a sore right hand.

Kings 128, Suns 119

Harrison Barnes scored 19 points and Sacramento took another step in its conversion into a playoff-caliber team by posting a road victory over Phoenix.

De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk added 18 points apiece as Sacramento won for the eighth time in the past nine games. Domantas Sabonis registered 17 points and eight rebounds, Trey Lyles and Davion Mitchell added 13 points apiece, and Kessler Edwards contributed 12 points and seven boards for the Kings, who reached the 40-win mark for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Devin Booker recorded 28 points and eight assists, and Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns, who had a four-game winning streak halted and lost for just the sixth time in the past 22 games. Terrence Ross scored 18 points and Chris Paul had 16 points and 16 assists for Phoenix.

Advertisement

Clippers 106, Knicks 95

Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points on 14-of-22 shooting from the floor, and Paul George added 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Los Angeles handed visiting New York its third consecutive loss.

Advertisement

The Clippers controlled the fourth quarter with a stifling defense, limiting the Knicks to 5-of-18 shooting from the field. Los Angeles capitalized on its stingy defense with effective offense, converting 11-of-18 field-goal attempts.

Immanuel Quickley led the Knicks with 26 points and Julius Randle added 19, but Randle finished 5 of 24 from the field.

Advertisement

Grizzlies 112, Mavericks 108

Desmond Bane scored 25 points and rookie David Roddy added a season-high 24 to fuel host Memphis to a victory over Dallas in the opener of a home-and-home series.

Advertisement

Bane added eight assists and seven rebounds, and Roddy sank four 3-pointers for the Grizzlies, who have won two in a row following a three-game skid. The teams will reconvene in Dallas on Monday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 23 points and rookie Jaden Hardy added 22. Josh Green recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played without stars Luka Doncic (left thigh injury) and Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness).

Advertisement

Celtics 134, Hawks 125

Jayson Tatum's 34-point, 15-rebound performance helped Boston begin a six-game road trip with a victory in Atlanta.

Advertisement

Tatum had five of Boston's 20 3-point field goals in the win. The Celtics, who led 101-89 after three quarters, were 20 of 42 from behind the arc.

The Hawks' Trae Young made 12 of 27 field goals and led all scorers with 35 points. He added 13 assists.

Advertisement

Jazz 119, Hornets 111

Talen Horton-Tucker poured in 37 points in a dominating performance, and Utah cruised past host Charlotte.

Advertisement

Horton-Tucker entered the night averaging 8.5 points per game. He came within range of the first triple-double for a Jazz player since 2008 with 10 assists and eight rebounds while shooting 14-for-24 from the field.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s 24 points and Terry Rozier's 22 points led the Hornets, who were coming off consecutive road victories but were not efficient offensively to begin a season-long, five-game homestand.

Advertisement

Magic 126, Heat 114 (OT)

Wendell Carter Jr. recorded a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead seven scorers in double figures as Orlando pulled off an overtime victory against visiting Miami.

Advertisement

Orlando dominated the extra period, shooting 7-for-9 from the floor. Miami went 2-for-4. Carter, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony each sank 3-pointers in overtime to help seal the win. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero each added 17 points. Banchero was just shy of a triple-double, grabbing 10 rebounds and adding a game-high nine assists.

Miami's Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 38 points and was responsible for forcing overtime. Five Heat scorers finished in double figures, with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each going for 14 points.

Advertisement

Pacers 121, Pistons 115

Jalen Smith led a balanced attack with 20 points and nine rebounds as Indiana handed host Detroit its 11th consecutive loss.

Advertisement

Isaiah Jackson had 19 points and 11 rebounds while Andrew Nembhard contributed 19 points and eight assists. Buddy Hield had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Jordan Nwora and Oshae Brissett tossed in 11 points apiece.

Isaiah Livers topped the Pistons with 18 points and Killian Hayes had 17 points and 13 assists. James Wiseman and Jalen Duren added 16 points apiece and combined for 20 rebounds.

Advertisement

Thunder 110, Pelicans 96

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points and Oklahoma City defeated host New Orleans.

Advertisement

Josh Giddey scored 19, Jalen Williams added 17 and Gilgeous-Alexander made 13 of 13 free throws as the Thunder shot 27 of 32 from the foul line. The Pelicans made 16 of 19 free throws.

CJ McCollum scored 26, Trey Murphy III and Naji Marshall had 15 each, Jonas Valanciunas had 13 and Jaxson Hayes added 11 for the Pelicans, who played without Brandon Ingram (sprained ankle). New Orleans committed 22 turnovers.

Advertisement

Bulls 119, Rockets 111

Zach LaVine scored a game-high 36 points while DeMar DeRozan chipped in 27 points as Chicago rallied for a road victory over Houston.

Advertisement

Vucevic (18 points, 12 rebounds) and Beverley (16 points, 10 rebounds) produced double-doubles in support of LaVine and DeRozan, who finished with eight and seven boards, respectively. Beverley, DeRozan and LaVine recorded five assists apiece while Vucevic dished out six assists.

Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. led Houston with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Jalen Green added 18 points and seven assists. Five others scored in double figures, but the Rockets had 16 turnovers converted into 23 points.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media