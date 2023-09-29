NBA suspends free agent Joshua Primo 4 games

Free agent Joshua Primo was suspended four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league on Friday after an NBA investigation concluded that he "engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women."

The San Antonio Spurs terminated Primo's contract on Oct. 31 after the team's former sports psychologist alleged the guard/small forward exposed himself to her multiple times. She then sued the Spurs and Primo, and the complaint was settled out of court.

"Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures," the NBA said in a statement. "Nevertheless, this behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline."

Primo, 20, would serve the suspension should he sign with another NBA team.

Shortly after his release from the Spurs, Primo expressed that he was struggling with his mental health.

"I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement," Primo said at the time in a statement to ESPN. "I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

Primo, a guard, averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 54 career games (16 starts) after being selected by the Spurs with the 12th overall selection in the 2021 NBA draft out of Alabama.

—Field Level Media