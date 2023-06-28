Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

NBA, union sign new CBA through 2030

Field Level Media
May 31, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of team benches with the 2023 NBA Finals logo during a practice session on media day before the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena.
Image: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA officially has labor peace through 2030.

The league and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) signed the new seven-year collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday.

It takes effect on Saturday and runs through June 30, 2030.

The sides ratified the CBA in April.

The new CBA features a number of major changes, including an in-season tournament where players on the winning team would each earn $500,000. There will also be a new luxury-tax level, preventing midlevel exceptions being used in free agency.

Players will also have to reach the 65-game plateau in order to win league awards, including MVP.

Marijuana restrictions have been eased as part of the new CBA, as cannabis will no longer be one of the drugs included in the anti-drug testing program. Players also have the ability to invest in cannabis companies, in addition to sports betting companies.

--Field Level Media