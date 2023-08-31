NCAA

NC State S Rakeim Ashford stretchered off field

North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford was stretchered off the field late in the third quarter of Thursday night's game against UConn in East Hartford, Conn.

Ashford remained down on the turf after being on the receiving end of a late hit with 1:54 left in the period. He originally wasn't showing signs of movement when paramedics and team personnel tended to him, but he gave fans a thumbs-up as he was taken off the field.

Isiah Davis was called for unnecessary roughness on the play. He pushed Ashford toward the sideline, and Ashford's head seemed to ricochet off the ground.

The Wolfpack were leading the Huskies 17-14 at the time of Ashford's departure.

Ashford is a graduate student from Ackerman, Miss.

—Field Level Media