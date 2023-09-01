NCAA

NC State S Rakeim Ashford to be discharged from hospital

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Rakeim Ashford (16) reacts with linebacker Payton Wilson (11) after intercepting the ball in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.
Image: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford will be released from a hospital in Hartford, Conn., on Friday and return to Raleigh.

"Great news on Rakeim Ashford," Wolfpack football posted on social media. "Testing was normal and he will be discharged from Hartford Hospital and travel home later today.

Ashford, a graduate student from Ackerman, Miss., was stretchered off the field late in the third quarter of Thursday night's season-opening 24-14 win against UConn.

Ashford remained down on the turf after being on the receiving end of a late hit with 1:54 left in the period. He originally wasn't showing signs of movement when paramedics and team personnel tended to him, but he gave fans a thumbs up as he was taken off the field.

Isiah Davis was flagged for unnecessary roughness. He pushed Ashford toward the sideline, and Ashford's head seemed to ricochet off the ground.

