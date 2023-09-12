NC State seeking better execution against VMI

North Carolina State will aim to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts the Virginia Military Institute on Saturday in Raleigh, N.C.

NC State (1-1) was dealt a 45-24 home loss to then-No. 10 Notre Dame on Saturday. Brennan Armstrong threw the ball 47 times, but completed just 22 passes for 260 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, NC State's defense allowed Irish quarterback Sam Hartman to complete 15 of 24 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns.

"There were times when we did some really good things and too many times when we self-inflicted things," Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. "Uncharacteristically gave up big plays on defense at inopportune, critical moments in the game that swung the momentum their way."

Advertisement Advertisement

NC State got more bad news after the loss. Doeren said senior starting safety Jakeen Harris will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a pectoral muscle tear that happened in the opener against UConn.

VMI (1-1) is playing at NC State for the first time since 1946. The Keydets are also coming off a loss, 21-13 at Bucknell on Saturday.

Advertisement

"Well it was a very disappointing outcome," VMI coach Danny Rocco said. "We certainly didn't come up here thinking that we wouldn't find a way to win, but Bucknell played a really good game."

Somewhat surprisingly, the Keydets actually lead the all-time series against NC State, 11-7-1.

Advertisement

The Keydets have been led this season by Collin Ironside, who has thrown for 459 yards and three touchdowns through two games. Linebacker Evan Eller powers the VMI defense with 20 total tackles.

Saturday's game is the second contest featuring an Atlantic Coast Conference team that will be televised by the CW, part of the ACC's new deal with the network.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media