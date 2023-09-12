NCAA rejects Iowa DT Noah Shannon's appeal of season-long suspension

Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon's appeal of a season-long suspension was denied by the NCAA, ending his college football career.

Shannon placed bets on a University of Iowa team but not on football, head coach Kirk Ferentz said, and unlike multiple other athletes in the NCAA probe, did not break Iowa state laws that prohibit gambling before the age of 21.

"The panel that heard the appeal had an opportunity to really do something — make a decision that to me would reflect reason and also reflect the changing environment — and they failed to do so," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday.

"I am incredibly disappointed by the NCAA's decision this weekend. Noah is an exceptional person who has been a great leader on and off the field for our program over the last five years."

A starter in every game the past two seasons, Shannon apologized to Iowa fans, his family and teammates after the ruling was handed down.

He will step into a "non-playing role" and be put to work, as Ferentz termed it. He said Shannon's six years in Iowa City make him an "invaluable" asset to the team.

"I made a mistake and I have taken responsibility for it," Shannon said. "I am heartbroken that I will not be able to play alongside my brothers again, but I plan to stick with the team and support them any way that I can going forward."

—Field Level Media