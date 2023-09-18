NCAA

Nebraska loses top two RBs for season; undecided on QB1

By
Field Level Media
Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims (7) hands the ball off to running back Rahmir Johnson (14) during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Image: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska will proceed without running backs Rahmir Johnson and Gabe Ervin after both were lost to season-ending injuries in Saturday's win over Northern Illinois.

Subtitles
Head coach Matt Rhule also said Monday that cornerback Dwight Bootle II (shoulder) is out for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Without their top two rushers, the Cornhuskers are going back to 2022 leading rusher Anthony Grant, a sixth-year senior.

"It's his show now. It's time to go," Rhule said Monday.

As for who will take the snaps for Nebraska when the Cornhuskers face Louisiana Tech this week, Rhule isn't ready to say. On Monday, he indicated there would be no decision made on the starting quarterback job until gameday.

Jeff Sims missed the blowout win over Northern Illinois, when Heinrich Haarberg threw two touchdown passes and ran for another.

"We can win with both guys," Rhule said.

Johnson dislocated his shoulder, with the injury requiring surgery. Ervin will need surgery for a dislocated hip.

Grant also led the Huskers in carries in 2022 with 218, while gaining 915 net yards, but this season the sixth-year running back opened third on the depth chart. Grant now will be backed-up by Emmett Johnson and Kwinten Ives.

After two games as the starting running back, Ervin led Nebraska with 196 yards and had one touchdown.

—Field Level Media