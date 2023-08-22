Racing

Netflix to make docuseries on NASCAR playoffs

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 20, 2023; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) drives during the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.
Aug 20, 2023; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) drives during the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.
Image: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR is Netflix's next target for a sports-centric documentary series.

The streaming platform announced Monday that a docuseries focused on the 2023 NASCAR playoffs and championship race will be released in early 2024.

Watch
How A Coffee Brand Scaled Up Its Business & Scored A Partnership With The NBA | Securing the Bag: Part 2
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Will Ezekiel Elliott or Dalvin Cook have a bigger impact? | Agree to Disagree
7 hours ago
Will Conor McGregor's next fight be the greatest comeback ever? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 5:47PM

Netflix found a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic with the series "Drive to Survive" that followed Formula 1 and got an American audience interested in the globally popular racing circuit.

Advertisement

The company followed with series about professional golf and tennis.

Netflix said the series will consist of five 45-minute episodes.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are 10 races spread from September through early November that whittle a 16-driver field down to the "Championship 4" for the championship run at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Among the drivers already qualified for the playoffs are points leader William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain.

—Field Level Media