Nets, Cavaliers to clash in Paris

The Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play a regular season game in Paris next season

The clash, which will be the NBA's third regular season game in the French capital, will be played at Accor Arena on Jan. 11, 2024.

The Nets previously have played in Paris, having done so in a preseason game in 2008

"We're extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete in The NBA Paris Game 2024 and bring Nets basketball to an international stage," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement

"Our players and coaches will benefit greatly from the experience of immersing themselves in Paris's rich culture off the court."

The Cavaliers will be playing their third game overseas and first in Europe. They played in China in 2007 and Brazil during the preseason in 2015

"We are extremely honored as an organization to showcase the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris," said Koby Altman, Cavs president of basketball operations. "This unique opportunity will provide our players, coaches, staff and families an experience into a different culture, all while creating memories both on and off the court that will last a lifetime

"We also recognize the universal appeal basketball inspires and we take great pride in our stewardship of the game."

--Field Level Media