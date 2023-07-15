Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Nets waive veteran G Edmond Sumner

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 5, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner (4) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Apr 5, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner (4) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Image: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets waived veteran combo guard Edmond Sumner on Saturday

Sumner, 27, averaged 7.1 points in 53 games (12 starts) in his lone season with the Nets in 2022-23

Watch
Will the NBA In-Season Tournament hold any value? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 4:09PM
Should Northwestern have fired Pat Fitzgerald before the hazing scandal? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 3:26PM

He played his first four seasons with the Indiana Pacers before missing 2021-22 with a torn left Achilles tendon.

Advertisement

The 2017 second-round draft pick has career averages of 6.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 161 games (41 starts).

--Field Level Media