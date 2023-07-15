Nets waive veteran G Edmond Sumner

The Brooklyn Nets waived veteran combo guard Edmond Sumner on Saturday

Sumner, 27, averaged 7.1 points in 53 games (12 starts) in his lone season with the Nets in 2022-23

He played his first four seasons with the Indiana Pacers before missing 2021-22 with a torn left Achilles tendon.

Advertisement

The 2017 second-round draft pick has career averages of 6.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 161 games (41 starts).

--Field Level Media