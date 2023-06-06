The Nevada state legislature adjourned early Tuesday without voting on the bill to help fund the proposed Las Vegas ballpark for the Oakland Athletics

Senate Bill 509 was to provide up to $380 million in public financing for the $1.5 billion, 30,000 seat stadium planned for the site of the Tropicana hotel along the Las Vegas strip.

Without the vote, Gov. Joe Lombardo will be forced to call a special session of the legislature, which he indicated he will do. Lawmakers also adjourned without passing the state's capital projects budget.

"My office and I are conferring with legislative leadership this evening, and I anticipate calling a special legislative session in the morning," Lombardo said in a statement released early Tuesday. "I will issue a proclamation to outline agenda items for the special session when finalized."

When the legislature would convene again was unclear.

The public portion of the stadium financing bill includes $180 million from the state in transferable tax credits, as well as money from Clark County.

MLB owners were not scheduled to vote on the A's' proposed move to Las Vegas at their meeting next week, so this delay will not impact a relocation approval.

--Field Level Media