New-look Angels seek better results against Giants

Lucas Giolito will be on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif., making his third start for the Angels since joining them in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on July 27

His short tenure with his new club hasn't gone well

Giolito, who will be a free agent after the season, is still looking for his first win in a Los Angeles uniform, going 0-2 with a 12.00 ERA in starts against the Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves

Giolito (6-8, 4.36 ERA) gave up nine runs on eight hits -- three of them home runs -- and three walks in 3 2/3 innings of a 12-5 loss to the Braves on Wednesday, hardly the type of start the Angels were hoping for in their attempt to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014

"I've made about as bad a first impression as you can," Giolito said. "At this point, I just stay on my routine, stay confident and bring a better performance.

Giolito is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA in two career starts against the Giants

With Monday's 8-3 loss to the Giants, the Angels are 0-7 since the trade deadline. In the five weeks before the deadline, the Angels acquired seven major leaguers -- infielders Eduardo Escobar, Mike Moustakas and C.J. Cron, outfielder Randal Grichuk, and pitchers Reynaldo Lopez, Dominic Leone and Giolito -- pushing the payroll above the luxury-tax threshold

In return, the Angels gave up eight prospects in Jeremiah Jackson, Coleman Crow, Landon Marceaux, Connor Van Scoyoc, Ky Bush, Mason Albright, Jake Madden and Edgar Quero

So far, the dealing hasn't paid off. The Angels were leading by a run going into the ninth inning on Monday and allowed six runs

"You're gonna walk into that room and you're gonna see some down dudes," manager Phil Nevin said after the loss. "They're upset. I talked to them about it before the game. I know the effort's there. We're playing hard. We're playing baseball, trying to play to win, and it's tough when you lose

"You got a room full of guys that want to win in the worst way. Fighting and come up short this many times in a row, in the position we're in, it hurts. I know what they're gonna do tomorrow. We've got a chance to win a game tomorrow, win a series, and that's the way we look at it.

The Giants are lamenting losing both games of a two-game series over the weekend against the lowly Oakland Athletics but hope to turn things around against the struggling Angels

"To get where you want to be, you have to beat the teams you're supposed to beat," Giants pitcher Alex Cobb said. "It seems like this year we've been playing really good baseball against good teams. Letting two games go like that, hopefully it's not going to cost us at the end of the year, but it definitely has the potential to.

The Giants will start left-hander Scott Alexander (6-1, 3.21 ERA) on Tuesday. In seven career relief appearances against the Angels, he is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA and a save

He'll need the Giants to put some runs on the board. The eight runs on Monday not withstanding, scoring has been an issue for San Francisco, the club ranking 18th in the majors by averaging 4.45 runs per game. But it's been a bigger issue of late: The Giants are averaging just 3.06 runs in their past 18 games dating to July 19

"I feel like as a group, we're capable of a lot more, of course," manager Gabe Kapler said. "We're just not going to be impatient with this group because it's a group with a long track record of success

"There's just zero need to worry too much. This is a group that's going to score runs. I'm very confident in this group. I'm looking at the lineup right now, and I feel really good about it going forward. We're just not going to get too caught up in the last month and a half.

