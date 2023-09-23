NFL

New Orleans Saints place RB Jamaal Williams on IR

Sep 18, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (21) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams was placed on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Williams, 28, left Monday night's win against the Carolina Panthers late in the first half with a hamstring injury and missed Wednesday's practice. He is required to miss at least four games.

Drafted out of BYU in the fourth round (134th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft by Green Bay, Williams spent four seasons with the Packers before signing with the Detroit Lions for two years, where he scored 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022, a career- and league-high mark.

This offseason, he signed a three-year deal with the Saints worth $12 million.

He started both games this season, finishing with 74 yards on 27 carries, including 29 yards on nine carries before leaving Monday's game.

When the Saints face Williams' old team, the Packers, on Sunday in Green Bay, they'll still be without running back Alvin Kamara, who will miss one more game on a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Tony Jones Jr. and Kendre Miller are expected to be the running backs on Sunday.

The team also announced that cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring) and tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) have been downgraded to out for Sunday's game. Safety Johnathan Abram and defensive back Cameron Dantzler Sr. were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

