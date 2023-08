UPDATED Aug. 29: The New York Yankees have released Josh Donaldson.



The New York Yankees recently placed Josh Donaldson on the injured list for the second time this season. The 37-year-old third baseman revealed that he suffered a Grade 2 — possibly Grade 3 — calf strain, and wasn’t given a timetable for his return.



The veteran hit .142/.225/.434 with 10 home runs, and 15 RBI this year, and was good enough for -0.1 WAR.

Let’s look back at the highlights of his time in pinstripes.