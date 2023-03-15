NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn't notice, these notable players have changed teams

NFL

NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn't notice, these notable players have changed teams

Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook joined the Jets. Let's see where others ended up.

By
Anthony Locicero
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

The NFL season is upon us and we have a bunch of familiar faces in new places. Here’s a look at the players who have changed teams during the offseason.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 39

Trey Lance

Trey Lance

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: San Francisco 49ers

New team: Dallas Cowboys

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 39

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Green Bay Packers

New team: New York Jets

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 39

Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Minnesota Vikings

New team: New York Jets

Terms: 1 year, $ 7 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 39

Ezekiel Elliot

Ezekiel Elliot

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Dallas Cowboys

New team: New England Patriots

Terms: 1 year, $3 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 39

D.J. Moore

D.J. Moore

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Carolina Panthers

New team: Chicago Bears

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 39

Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Los Angeles Rams

New team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 39

Randall Cobb

Randall Cobb

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Green Bay Packers

New team: New York Jets

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 39

Wil Lutz

Wil Lutz

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: New Orleans Saints

New team: Denver Broncos

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 39

Nick Folk

Nick Folk

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: New England Patriots

New team: Tennessee Titans

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 39

D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Detroit Lions

New team: Philadelphia Eagles

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 39

Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Houston Texans

New team: Dallas Cowboys

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 39

Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Minnesota Vikings

New team: Carolina Panthers

Terms: Three years, $25 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 39

Devin Singletary

Devin Singletary

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Buffalo Bills

New team: Houston Texans

Terms: One year, $3.75 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 39

Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Atlanta Falcons

New team: Philadelphia Eagles

Terms: One year, $5 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 39

Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Philadelphia Eagles

New team: Indianapolis Colts

Terms: 1 year, $3.5 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 39

Orlando Brown

Orlando Brown

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Kansas City Chiefs

New team: Cincinnati Bengals

Terms: Four years, $64 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 39

Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Philadelphia Eagles

New team: Carolina Panthers

Terms: Four years, $25 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 39

JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Kansas City Chiefs

New team: New England Patriots

Terms: Three years, $33 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 39

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Los Angeles Rams

New team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Terms: One year, $8.5 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 39

Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Washington Commanders

New team: Atlanta Falcons

Terms: Two years, $20 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 39

Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Indianapolis Colts

New team: Dallas Cowboys

Terms: Traded for a 2023 fifth-round pick

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 39

Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: New England Patriots

New team: Las Vegas Raiders

Terms: Three years, $33 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 39

Darren Waller

Darren Waller

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Las Vegas Raiders

New team: New York Giants

Terms: Traded for a third-round pick

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 39

Allen Lazard

Allen Lazard

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Green Bay Packers

New team: New York Jets

Terms: Four years, $44 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 39

Rashaad Penny

Rashaad Penny

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Seattle Seahawks

New team: Philadelphia Eagles

Terms: One year, $1.35 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 39

Shaq Mason

Shaq Mason

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New team: Houston Texans

Terms: Traded along with a 2023 seventh-round pick for 2023 sixth-rounder

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 39

Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Carolina Panthers

New team: San Francisco 49ers

Terms: One year, $4.5 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 39

Javon Hargrave

Javon Hargrave

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Philadelphia Eagles

New team: San Francisco 49ers

Terms: Four years, $84 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 39

Andy Dalto

Andy Dalto

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: New Orleans Saints

New team: Carolina Panthers

Terms: Two years, $10 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 39

Samaje Perine

Samaje Perine

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Cincinnati Bengals

New team: Denver Broncos

Terms: Two years, $7.5 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 39

Matt Gay

Matt Gay

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Los Angeles Rams

New team: Indianapolis Colts

Terms: Four years, $22.5 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 39

Patrick Peterson

Patrick Peterson

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Minnesota Vikings

New team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Terms: Two years, $14 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 39

Tremaine Edmunds

Tremaine Edmunds

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Buffalo Bills

New team: Chicago Bears

Terms: Four years, $72 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

35 / 39

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: San Francisco 49ers

New team: Las Vegas Raiders

Terms: Three years, $67.5 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

36 / 39

Mike McGlinchey

Mike McGlinchey

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: San Francisco 49ers

New team: Denver Broncos

Terms: Five years, $87.5 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

37 / 39

Derek Carr

Derek Carr

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Las Vegas Raiders

New team: New Orleans Saints

Terms: Four years, $150 million

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

38 / 39

Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey

Image for article titled NFL free agent/trade tracker: If you didn&#39;t notice, these notable players have changed teams
Photo: AP

Former team: Los Angeles Rams

New team: Miami Dolphins

Terms: Traded for 2023 third-round pick, TE Hunter Long

Advertisement

39 / 39