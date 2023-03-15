The NFL season is upon us and we have a bunch of familiar faces in new places. Here’s a look at the players who have changed teams during the offseason.
Trey Lance
Former team: San Francisco 49ers
New team: Dallas Cowboys
Aaron Rodgers
Former team: Green Bay Packers
New team: New York Jets
Dalvin Cook
Former team: Minnesota Vikings
New team: New York Jets
Terms: 1 year, $ 7 million
Ezekiel Elliot
Former team: Dallas Cowboys
New team: New England Patriots
Terms: 1 year, $3 million
D.J. Moore
Former team: Carolina Panthers
New team: Chicago Bears
Allen Robinson
Former team: Los Angeles Rams
New team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Randall Cobb
Former team: Green Bay Packers
New team: New York Jets
Wil Lutz
Former team: New Orleans Saints
New team: Denver Broncos
Nick Folk
Former team: New England Patriots
New team: Tennessee Titans
D’Andre Swift
Former team: Detroit Lions
New team: Philadelphia Eagles
Brandin Cooks
Former team: Houston Texans
New team: Dallas Cowboys
Adam Thielen
Former team: Minnesota Vikings
New team: Carolina Panthers
Terms: Three years, $25 million
Devin Singletary
Former team: Buffalo Bills
New team: Houston Texans
Terms: One year, $3.75 million
Marcus Mariota
Former team: Atlanta Falcons
New team: Philadelphia Eagles
Terms: One year, $5 million
Gardner Minshew
Former team: Philadelphia Eagles
New team: Indianapolis Colts
Terms: 1 year, $3.5 million
Orlando Brown
Former team: Kansas City Chiefs
New team: Cincinnati Bengals
Terms: Four years, $64 million
Miles Sanders
Former team: Philadelphia Eagles
New team: Carolina Panthers
Terms: Four years, $25 million
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Former team: Kansas City Chiefs
New team: New England Patriots
Terms: Three years, $33 million
Baker Mayfield
Former team: Los Angeles Rams
New team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Terms: One year, $8.5 million
Taylor Heinicke
Former team: Washington Commanders
New team: Atlanta Falcons
Terms: Two years, $20 million
Stephon Gilmore
Former team: Indianapolis Colts
New team: Dallas Cowboys
Jakobi Meyers
Former team: New England Patriots
New team: Las Vegas Raiders
Terms: Three years, $33 million
Darren Waller
Former team: Las Vegas Raiders
New team: New York Giants
Allen Lazard
Former team: Green Bay Packers
New team: New York Jets
Terms: Four years, $44 million
Rashaad Penny
Former team: Seattle Seahawks
New team: Philadelphia Eagles
Terms: One year, $1.35 million
Shaq Mason
Former team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New team: Houston Texans
Terms: Traded along with a 2023 seventh-round pick for 2023 sixth-rounder
Sam Darnold
Former team: Carolina Panthers
New team: San Francisco 49ers
Terms: One year, $4.5 million
Javon Hargrave
Former team: Philadelphia Eagles
New team: San Francisco 49ers
Terms: Four years, $84 million
Andy Dalto
Former team: New Orleans Saints
New team: Carolina Panthers
Terms: Two years, $10 million
Samaje Perine
Former team: Cincinnati Bengals
New team: Denver Broncos
Terms: Two years, $7.5 million
Matt Gay
Former team: Los Angeles Rams
New team: Indianapolis Colts
Terms: Four years, $22.5 million
Patrick Peterson
Former team: Minnesota Vikings
New team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Terms: Two years, $14 million
Tremaine Edmunds
Former team: Buffalo Bills
New team: Chicago Bears
Terms: Four years, $72 million
Jimmy Garoppolo
Former team: San Francisco 49ers
New team: Las Vegas Raiders
Terms: Three years, $67.5 million
Mike McGlinchey
Former team: San Francisco 49ers
New team: Denver Broncos
Terms: Five years, $87.5 million
Derek Carr
Former team: Las Vegas Raiders
New team: New Orleans Saints
Terms: Four years, $150 million
Jalen Ramsey
Former team: Los Angeles Rams
New team: Miami Dolphins