NFL preseason roundup: Titans shut down Patriots

The Tennessee Titans' defense allowed just 79 total yards in a 23-7 victory over the New England Patriots on Friday in Nashville.

Michael Dwumfour had two of the Titans' six sacks, and Tennessee recovered two fumbles by Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Malik Willis played the whole game at QB for Tennessee (2-1), completing 15 of 20 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Titans running back Jacques Patrick gained 76 yards on 15 carries.

Bailey Zappe finished 8 of 15 for 57 yards for New England (1-2). Trace McSorley and Malik Cunningham combined to throw three passes, all of them incomplete.

Chargers 23, 49ers 12

Joshua Kelley raced for a 75-yard touchdown and Los Angeles pulled away for a victory over San Francisco in Santa Clara, Calif.

Los Angeles rode its ground game for 267 yards on 41 carries spread among 10 players. With Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert sitting out, Easton Stick got the start and completed 9 of 11 passes for 38 yards. Max Duggan followed, and he went 4 of 9 for 15 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Kampmoyer.

On the day they agreed to deal quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round draft pick, the 49ers used all three of their remaining QBs. Brock Purdy connected on 5 of 9 passes for 73 yards and ran for a 5-yard TD. Sam Darnold finished 6 of 11 for 89 yards and a 6-yard TD toss to Willie Snead IV. Brandon Allen threw the game's only interception and was 2 of 6 for 23 yards.

Lions 26, Panthers 17

Detroit used a 20-point second quarter to topple Carolina in the teams' preseason finale in Charlotte.

Teddy Bridgewater led the Lions' offense for the entire first half, getting into scoring range on all but one drive. He hit on 13 of 22 pass attempts for 178 yards and one touchdown. Stephon Gilmore added an 11-yard pick-six off Jake Luton with three minutes remaining to cement the win for Detroit (2-1).

First overall pick Bryce Young continued to improve. He led the Panthers (0-3) to a field goal and a touchdown in his two drives. He completed 7 of 12 passes for 73 yards and added a 16-yard scoring strike to Adam Thielen.

—Field Level Media