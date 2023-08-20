NFL roundup: Colts use big 4th quarter to storm past Bears

Backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger guided the host Indianapolis Colts to the final 17 points of the game, all in the fourth quarter, to rally past the Chicago Bears 24-17 on Saturday night in an NFL preseason game.

Ehlinger was 9-for-14 for 124 yards. He also was the Colts' leading rusher, with eight carries for 60 yards, including a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to pull Indianapolis (1-1) within 17-13 after a failed conversion pass.

But the Colts scored again on Jake Funk's 4-yard TD run and his two-point conversion rush for a 21-17 advantage with 4:28 left. Matt Gay added a 35-yard field goal with 1:10 remaining in the game for the final difference.

Chicago's Daurice Fountain recorded game highs with five receptions for 86 yards, including a 35-yard TD from Nathan Peterman early in the fourth quarter. Justin Fields did not play for the Bears (1-1).

Patriots 21, Packers 17 (Game suspended)

The game between New England and host Green Bay was suspended in the fourth quarter after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was stretchered off the field after a collision.

Bolden was injured by a teammate. Calvin Munson inadvertently hit Bolden in the head while tackling Packers receiver Malik Heath. After Bolden left the field, the teams decided to suspend the game with 10:49 remaining in the fourth quarter and New England (1-1) up by four.

Bailey Zappe completed 10 of 22 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Pats. He also rushed for a score. Jordan Love threw for 84 yards and a touchdown for the Packers (1-1).

Jaguars 25, Lions 7

D'Ernest Johnson scored two touchdowns and Tank Bigsby rushed for 70 yards to lead Jacksonville to an easy victory over host Detroit.

C.J. Beathard completed 12 of 20 passes for 138 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Jaguars (2-0). He filled in for idle starter Trevor Lawrence. Thirteen players caught at least one pass for Jacksonville, with Parker Washington scoring on a 15-yard TD reception.

Teddy Bridgewater went 5-for-11 for 34 yards in his Detroit debut. Nate Sudfeld completed 9 of 18 passes for 80 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Lions (1-1).

Dolphins 28, Texans 3

Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns to lead visiting Miami over Houston.

Tua Tagovailoa started and played two series for Miami (1-1), throwing for 61 yards and an interception. Thompson finished 15-for-22 passing. Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed rushed for 99 yards on 12 carries as Miami rushed for 205 yards as a team.

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud played the first half, completing 7 of 12 passes for 60 yards. He led the Texans (1-1) to their only score, a 35-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn to open the second quarter.

Steelers 27, Bills 15

Quarterback Kenny Pickett led host Pittsburgh to two first-quarter touchdown drives and the Steelers' defense intercepted Buffalo backup quarterback Matt Barkley three times en route to a victory.

The Steelers (2-0) scored 27 points in the first three quarters before the Bills got on the scoreboard in the final period. Jaylen Warren ran 62 yards for the opening score on his lone carry and Pat Freiermuth made it 14-0 on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Pickett.

Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen was 7-for-10 passing for 64 yards; Barkley was 7-for-12 and threw interceptions to Joey Porter Jr., Chandon Sullivan and Elijay Riley. Kyle Allen finished up for the Bills (1-1) and went 12-for-15 for 112 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Justin Shorter.

Buccaneers 13, Jets 6

Rookie receiver Trey Palmer scored the only touchdown of the game on a 33-yard pass from Kyle Trask as Tampa Bay defeated New York in East Rutherford, N.J.

Trask was 20-of-28 passing for 218 yards and the touchdown for the Buccaneers (1-1). Teammate John Wolford was 4-for-4 for 57 yards before leaving the game with a neck injury in the third quarter. Wolford was taken off the field by stretcher.

Greg Zuerlein accounted for all of New York's points with 31- and 38-yard field goals in the second quarter. With Aaron Rodgers sitting out the game, Jets backup quarterback Zach Wilson completed 9 of 13 passes for 70 yards. New York fell to 1-2 in the preseason.

Chiefs 38, Cardinals 10

Kansas City rolled up 504 yards of offense — including nearly 400 through the air — in a blowout of Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 105 yards and a touchdown, Blaine Gabbert contributed 120 yards passing and two TD and Shane Buechele threw for 105 yards on 10-for-10 passing for the Chiefs (1-1). Buechele also added a rushing TD. Chris Oladokun, the Chiefs' fourth quarterback on the night, also added 63 yards through the air.

The highlight for the Cardinals (1-1) was Matt Prater's 54-yard field goal. Clayton Tune completed 12 of 24 passes for 133 yards for the Cardinals, also leading the team with 35 rushing yards on six carries.

Titans 24, Vikings 16

Malik Willis passed for 85 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 91 yards as Tennessee defeated Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Julius Chestnut ran 13 times for 98 yards and a score and had a 1-yard touchdown catch as the Titans (1-1) amassed 281 yards rushing. Willis played the entire game and went 10-of-17 passing and was intercepted once.

The Vikings' only touchdown came on DeWayne McBride's 1-yard run with 5:50 left in the game. Nick Mullens completed 13 of 23 passes for 151 yards as Minnesota fell to 0-2.

49ers 21, Broncos 20

Jake Moody's 32-yard field goal capped San Francisco's comeback from a late eight-point deficit as the 49ers beat Denver in Santa Clara, Calif.

The 49ers (1-1) trailed 20-12 until backup quarterback Trey Lance led a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 22-yard scoring toss to Cameron Latu. The two-point conversion pass failed to keep the score at 20-18, but San Francisco got the ball back after the Broncos (0-2) went three-and-out.

Lance completed 12 of 18 passes for 173 yards. Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham went 12-of-17 passing for 130 yards. Ben DiNucci completed 3 of 7 passes for 13 yards and a touchdown to Jaleel McLaughlin.

Raiders 34, Rams 17

Backup quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell threw for 144 and 163 yards, respectively, as Las Vegas took control late in the second quarter and blew out Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif.

The Raiders (2-0) broke away from a 10-10 game thanks to Isaiah Pola-Mao's 50-yard interception return with 1:35 left in the first half. After the Rams (0-2) went three-and-out, Las Vegas concluded the half with Daniel Carlson's 30-yard field goal.

Stetson Bennett completed 15 of 24 passes for 142 yards and one interception for the Rams. He also had a 4-yard rushing TD.

Seahawks 22, Cowboys 14

DeeJay Dallas and SaRodorick Thompson Jr. rushed for touchdowns and Drew Lock threw for 119 yards as host Seattle defeated Dallas.

Dallas' 1-yard rush put Seattle (2-0) ahead to stay at 10-7 about midway through the second quarter, and Thompson also scored from 1 yard out to increase the lead to 17-7 with 2:35 left in the first half. Thompson led all ball carriers with 50 yards on 11 rushes.

With starting quarterback Dak Prescott not playing in the preseason for the Cowboys (0-2), Cooper Rush and Will Grier combined for 232 yards. Rush completed 9 of 14 passes for 96 yards and a 6-yard scoring toss to Rico Dowdle.

—Field Level Media