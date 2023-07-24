NFL suspends Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike for betting on games

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for betting on league games in his rookie season of 2022

Uwazurike, 25, will be out at least one year and can petition for reinstatement no sooner than July 24, 2024, the league announced in a statement Monday.

"We were informed by the NFL (Monday) that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy," the Broncos said in a statement released with the NFL's announcement. "Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously

"The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL's Gambling Policy.

The Broncos selected the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Uwazurike in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He played in eight games (no starts) last year and made 11 solo tackles, assisted on six and recorded two quarterback hits

Uwazurike is the latest player confirmed by the league to have violated the gambling policy.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, then of the Atlanta Falcons, was suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games while he was away from the team. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars last fall and reinstated by the league last March.

In April, the NFL suspended five more players for violating its gambling policy. Detroit Lions receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were handed indefinite bans for betting on NFL games, while Detroit receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were given six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL events from inside an NFL facility.

Detroit released Cephus, Moore and Berryhill.

Three Indianapolis Colts players were suspended in June for the entire 2023 season for betting on NFL games last season, and Tennessee Titans starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere received a six-game suspension for betting on other sports at the team facility.

Colts cornerback/kick returner Isaiah Rodgers and defensive end Rashod Berry, along with free agent Demetrius Taylor, were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. The Colts promptly waived Rodgers and Berry the day the suspensions were announced.

--Field Level Media