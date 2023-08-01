Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

NFL takes Super Bowl to Nickelodeon

Field Level Media
Dec 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Nickelodeon sideline reporter Dylan Schefter during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nickelodeon scored the first alternate network Super Bowl simulcast and will air the NFL broadcast aimed at youth viewership at the end of the 2023 season.

CBS is the primary broadcaster of Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024, and pushed to pair the traditional game coverage and network telecast with the alternate audience of Nickelodeon. Two playoff games have aired on the kid-friendly network with graphic and broadcast elements built to entertain the underage viewers.

Nickelodeon and CBS are sister networks.

"We're thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl," said Hans Schroeder, the executive vice president of NFL Media, in a statement. "Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game. We're excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl 58 and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world's most popular sporting events."

Nickelodeon also will provide a kid-friendly option for the Christmas Day game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. In 2022, the Christmas game featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos aired on Nickelodeon.

--Field Level Media