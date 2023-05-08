Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

NFL to release 2023 schedule Thursday night

By
Field Level Media
Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The NFL Network logo on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL will announce the 2023 schedule on Thursday night, with some teaser games announced earlier in the day and on Wednesday.

The league will utilize all of its platforms to announce the schedule at 8 p.m. ET - NFL Network, NFL.com as well as its app and NFL+.

Ahead of the main release, the NFL will announce the 2023 international games on Wednesday (NFL Network, ESPN), the Black Friday game on Amazon, and select individual games on CBS and Fox morning news programs.

The Black Friday game debuts in 2023 and will be played the day after Thanksgiving on Amazon.

Further, the league will tease a few more select games Thursday morning on the morning news programs of NBC and ABC.

The 2023 season will feature 14 playoff rematches from 2022, including a reprise of the Super Bowl between Philadelphia and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Also in 2023, teams can be on "Thursday Night Football" twice and not every team is guaranteed to play on prime time.

--Field Level Media