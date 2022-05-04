With the draft over, the guys who didn’t make the top 262 are still hoping for a shot at a roster, or at the very least, a practice squad. These guys aren’t as big as the names who were announced in Las Vegas, but many of them will be longtime starters in the NFL, where 30% of players were undrafted free agents. As teams rush to sign undrafted players and send invites to tryouts, we take a look at the best undrafted free agency signing of each team — the best of the rest, if you will.



While they’re not guaranteed to make their team’s roster, they have the luxury that their drafted peers miss out on: having some choice in where they end up. Here are our best bets for UFDAs who will make it past camp. You never know who will become the next Kurt Warner or Tony Romo!