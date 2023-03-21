NHL roundup: Aleksander Barkov sets Panthers' scoring record

Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-2 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Gustav Forsling and Eric Staal each scored and Sam Bennett had two assists for Florida, which has won three straight.

Aleksander Barkov also added an assist, tallying his 614th point with the Panthers to become the franchise's all-time leading scorer. He broke the mark set by longtime teammate Jonathan Huberdeau, who is now with the Calgary Flames.

Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit, which has lost three straight.

Senators 2, Penguins 1

Goaltender Dylan Ferguson made 48 saves in his first NHL start and Drake Batherson scored a power-play goal with 2:09 left in regulation to give visiting Ottawa a win over Pittsburgh.

From the top of the crease, Batherson fended off Pittsburgh defenseman Brian Dumoulin and swatted the puck inside the left post for the winner. Thomas Chabot also scored for the Senators, who snapped a five-game losing streak (0-4-1).

Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins, who have lost four in a row. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 19 saves.

Oilers 5, Sharks 4 (OT)

Darnell Nurse scored with 15 seconds remaining in overtime to give Edmonton a wild win over visiting San Jose, the Oilers' fourth consecutive victory.

Mattias Ekholm had two goals and Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and assist for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had two assists, and Nick Bjugstad scored the Oilers' other goal. Jack Campbell stopped 28 of 32 shots for the win.

James Reimer made 46 saves for the Sharks, who are on a seven-game losing streak (0-4-3). Erik Karlsson had two goals, Alexander Barabanov had a goal and an assist, and Steven Lorentz scored San Jose's other goal.

Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 0

Denis Malgin had two goals and an assist, Alexandar Georgiev turned away 27 shots for his fifth shutout of the season and Colorado beat Chicago in Denver.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist and Logan O'Connor and Kurtis MacDermid also scored goals. Georgiev notched the 13th shutout of his career to help Colorado win its sixth straight.

Alex Stalock made 27 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost two in a row.

Kings 8, Flames 2

Adrian Kempe had two goals and an assist for Los Angeles in a win against visiting Calgary.

Carl Grundstrom scored two goals and Viktor Arvidsson, Drew Doughty and Mikey Anderson each had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who are 8-0-2 in their past 10 games. Los Angeles' Gabriel Vilardi also scored, and Anze Kopitar, Quinton Byfield and Rasmus Kupari logged two assists apiece.

Tyler Toffoli and Noah Hanifin scored, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 of 26 shots for Calgary before he was replaced after two periods. Dan Vladar came in and finished with 11 saves for the Flames, who are 1-1-2 in their past four games.

--Field Level Media