NHL roundup: Alexander Kerfoot's OT goal caps Leafs' comeback

Alexander Kerfoot scored 4:14 into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs an unlikely 5-4 comeback win in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

The Maple Leafs hold a 3-1 lead in the series and can clinch with a victory in Game 5 in Toronto on Thursday. The Leafs haven't won a postseason series since 2004.

The Lightning led 2-0 after a dominant first period and extended their lead to 4-1 through two periods. However, Auston Matthews' goal at 9:44 of the third period sparked a major comeback for the Maple Leafs, who scored three times within a 6:20 span to even the score

Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 of 31 shots, most notably a Brandon Hagel penalty shot in the first period. Alex Killorn had two goals and Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman each had two assists.

Kraken 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

Jordan Eberle scored a power-play goal three minutes into overtime as Seattle defeated visiting Colorado to even their first-round Western Conference playoff series at two games apiece.

Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which also got a goal from Will Borgen. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves.

Mikko Rantanen scored twice for the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 40 of 43 shots.

Devils 3, Rangers 1

Jonas Siegenthaler notched an assist on the first goal before later scoring what ended up being the game-winner for visiting New Jersey, which evened an Eastern Conference quarterfinal series with a win over New York in Game 4.

The Devils won both games at Madison Square Garden to wrest home-ice advantage back from the Rangers, who won the first two games of the best-of-seven series by identical 5-1 scores. Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday night in Newark, N.J.

Rookie goalie Akira Schmid made 22 saves in winning his second straight start. Igor Shesterkin recorded 20 saves for the Rangers.

Golden Knights 4, Jets 2

Brett Howden scored two goals and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves to lead visiting Vegas to a victory over Winnipeg in Game 4 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series.

William Karlsson and Ivan Barbashev also scored goals for Vegas, which took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Chandler Stephenson and Shea Theodore each added a pair of assists for the Golden Knights, who can wrap up the series with a victory in Game 5 on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist, Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored and Neal Pionk had two assists for Winnipeg, which fell to 7-17 all-time at home in the playoffs. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 26 saves to drop to 2-7 against the Golden Knights in the postseason.

--Field Level Media