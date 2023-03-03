NHL roundup: Bruins become fastest to 100 points

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Dimitry Orlov and David Pastrnak each scored a goal and had two assists as the Boston Bruins used a five-goal third period to blow past the visiting Buffalo Sabres 7-1 on Thursday evening.

With their ninth consecutive win, the Bruins improved to 48-8-5 on the season and became the fastest team in NHL history to record 100 points, doing so in 61 games. Boston had previously reached the 100-point mark in 63 games in 1971-72 en route to the Stanley Cup. The 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens got there in 62 games. That team also won the Stanley Cup.

Jakub Lauko added to the Boston offense with his second and third career goals, while Pavel Zacha registered a goal and an assist. Charlie Coyle, Brandon Carlo and David Krejci each recorded two assists while Patrice Bergeron and Connor Clifton also scored goals.

The news was not all good for Boston, however, as winger Brad Marchand missed the third period due to a lower-body injury. Casey Mittelstadt scored the lone goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 35 saves for the Sabres, who dropped their second straight.

Senators 5, Rangers 3

Claude Giroux scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period -- one of three Ottawa goals in the period -- and the surging Senators beat the Rangers to spoil Patrick Kane's New York debut.

Derick Brassard scored twice, Giroux had three points and Shane Pinto and Tim Stutzle also found the net for the Senators, who won their fourth game in a row. Cam Talbot stopped 29 shots for the win.

Kane was held without a point while playing on a line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba and Vladimir Tarasenko accounted for the Rangers' scoring, and Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves.

Kraken 5, Red Wings 4 (OT)

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal at 3:33 of overtime to give visiting Seattle a win over Detroit.

Bjorkstrand also scored in regulation, and the Kraken's Jared McCann scored two first-period goals. Jaden Schwartz also scored for Seattle, while Martin Jones and Philipp Grubauer combined for 25 saves.

Ben Chiarot, Adam Erne, Jonatan Berggren and Jake Walman scored for the Red Wings, who have lost four straight. Ville Husso made 32 saves.

Penguins 5, Lightning 4 (OT)

Jason Zucker scored twice, including the game-winner 2:13 into overtime, and Pittsburgh swept the three-game season series against host Tampa Bay.

Zucker one-timed a cross-ice pass from Marcus Pettersson and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy (27 saves) inside the near post to give the Penguins their fourth straight victory. Jeff Petry scored twice and Drew O'Connor also tallied for Pittsburgh, while Tristan Jarry stopped 27 shots.

The Lightning are 2-3-3 in their past eight games and have lost three straight for the first time. Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, while also got goals from Victor Hedman and Ross Colton.

Maple Leafs 2, Flames 1

Calle Jarnkrok scored the winning goal early in the third period and Joseph Woll made 25 saves to give visiting Toronto a victory over struggling Calgary.

Mitchell Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won four of five games. Woll, making his third start of the season and the seventh of his career, was especially key with a flurry of saves just past the midway point of what was a tie game.

Blake Coleman scored for the Flames, who are winless in their last four games (0-2-2) and have only two victories in their past nine outings (2-4-3). Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 shots.

Wild 2, Canucks 1

Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 21 of 22 shots as Minnesota stayed hot with a win at Vancouver. It was the seventh multigoal of the season for Kaprizov, tying his career high.

The Wild extended their season-best point streak to eight games (7-0-1) with a third straight win. Minnesota played a one-goal game for the 10th time in the past 11 games, with the only exception a 2-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Wild improved to 8-1-2 during that span.

Minnesota native Brock Boeser, rumored as a possible trade target of the Wild, scored for Vancouver, which fell to 11-17-1 at home this season. Thatcher Demko, making his second start after missing 35 games due to a groin injury, finished with 34 saves.

Kings 3, Canadiens 2

Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist as Los Angeles beat visiting Montreal to keep pace in its chase for the Pacific Division crown.

Alex Iafallo and Anze Kopitar also scored and Pheonix Copley made 19 saves for the Kings, who have won three of four to move into a tie in points with the Vegas Golden Knights atop the Pacific.

Josh Anderson and Denis Gurianov scored and Jake Allen made 30 saves for the Canadiens, who had won three of four.

Predators 2, Panthers 1

Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and defenseman Roman Josi had two assists as Nashville won in Sunrise, Fla., spoiling the opening game of the Panthers' season-high, seven-game homestand.

Matt Duchene and John Leonard scored for the Predators. It was Duchene's 19th goal, tying him with Filip Forsberg for the team lead. Leonard, making his season debut as well as his Predators debut, scored his fifth career goal in his 59th game.

Brandon Montour scored and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots for the Panthers, who have alternated wins and losses over their past 10 games.

Stars 5, Blackhawks 2

Roope Hintz notched a hat trick and Jamie Benn netted the game-winner early in the third period as Dallas scored three times in the final frame to win in Chicago.

Dallas won for the second time in as many nights and the third time in four games (3-0-1). Esa Lindell scored and Miro Heiskanen, Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson each had two assists for the Stars.

The Stars gave goalie Matt Murray his NHL debut, and he finished with 19 saves for the win. Cole Guttman and Seth Jones scored for the Blackhawks, and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

Blues 6, Sharks 3

Jordan Kyrou, Colton Parayko and Brayden Schenn each had a goal and an assist to rally St. Louis past host San Jose. Logan Brown, Tyler Pitlick and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for the Blues, who erased a 2-0, first-period deficit to snap a six-game losing streak (0-4-2).

Pavel Buchnevich had four assists, Nikita Alexandrov had two assists and Thomas Greiss made 22 saves for St. Louis.

Alexander Barabanov had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who lost for the seventh time in eight games (1-6-1). Logan Couture and Steven Lorentz also scored and James Reimer made 17 saves for San Jose, which is an NHL-worst 6-17-8 at home this season.

