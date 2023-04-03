NHL roundup: Bruins top Blues, reach historic 60-win mark

Charlie Coyle scored the only goal in the shootout and the Boston Bruins became the fourth NHL team to win 60 games in a regular season by beating the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on the road Sunday.

Boston (60-12-5, 125 points) joined the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (62-13-7), the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning (62-16-4) and the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens (60-8-12) as teams that reached 60 wins in a season. St. Louis (35-35-7, 77 points) was eliminated from playoff contention with the result.

Advertisement

The Blues received two goals from Jordan Kyrou, the second of which made it a 3-3 game with 25 seconds remaining in regulation. Kyrou has 36 goals this season. Former Bruin Torey Krug also scored for the Blues, his seventh of the year. Brayden Schenn assisted on all three St. Louis goals.

Jake DeBrusk (25th goal of the year), Tyler Bertuzzi (seventh) and Oskar Steen (first) scored for the Bruins, who led 1-0 after one period and 3-1 after 40 minutes. St. Louis native Trent Frederic collected two assists and Linus Ullmark recorded 35 saves. Ullmark has the lowest goals-against average in the NHL (1.90).

G/O Media may get a commission 42% Off Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV Incredible visuals

This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too. Buy for $260 from Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Kings 4, Canucks 1

Alex Iafallo scored Los Angeles' first two goals as the Kings earned a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs by claiming a win over host Vancouver.

Advertisement

Needing just one point to secure a spot in the postseason, Los Angeles grabbed two and leap-frogged Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division. Arthur Kaliyev and Blake Lizotte had a goal and an assist apiece, and Anze Kopitar dished out two helpers as Los Angeles won for the first time in three meetings with Vancouver (1-1-1).

Vancouver got a goal from Brock Boeser and 21 saves from Thatcher Demko, but the Canucks failed to earn a point for the first time in the past 11 contests (9-1-1) with Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Jets 6, Devils 1

Nikolaj Ehlers scored a pair of goals and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves to fuel host Winnipeg to a victory over New Jersey Devils.

Advertisement

Pierre-Luc Dubois collected a goal and an assist and Nino Niederreiter, Morgan Barron and Kyle Connor also tallied for the Jets. Blake Wheeler and Josh Morrissey each notched a pair of assists to propel Winnipeg within one point of the Seattle Kraken for the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

New Jersey captain Nico Hischier spoiled Hellebuyck's bid for his fourth shutout of the season and 32nd of his career by tucking home a loose puck with 14 seconds remaining in the third period. Hischier's goal was his career-high 31st of the season.

Advertisement

Rangers 5, Capitals 2

Defenseman K'Andre Miller collected a goal and an assist to lift visiting New York over Washington.

Advertisement

Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, Vladimir Tarasenko and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who snapped a two-game losing streak and reached a triple-digit point total for the second straight season. Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for New York.

Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas scored for the Capitals, who have dropped four in a row (0-3-1) and seven of their last eight games (1-5-2). Darcy Kuemper recorded 29 saves for Washington.

Advertisement

Penguins 4, Flyers 2

Rickard Rakell scored twice Sunday to lead Pittsburgh past visiting Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Bryan Rust and Ryan Poehling also scored for the Penguins, who leapfrogged Florida to move into the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot by one point and climbed within one point of the New York Islanders, who hold the first wild-card spot.

Nicolas Deslauriers and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Philadelphia rookie goaltender Samuel Errson made 27 saves.

Advertisement

Flames 5, Ducks 4

Michael Stone scored with 2:38 left in the third period and Calgary held on for a win against visiting Anaheim.

Advertisement

Nick Ritchie had a goal and an assist, Andrew Mangiapane, Nikita Zadorov and Milan Lucic also scored for Calgary (36-26-15, 87 points), which remains two points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the second wild card from the Western Conference with five games left for both teams.

Frank Vatrano had two goals and an assist, Max Comtois had a goal and an assist and Lukas Dostal made 36 saves for the Ducks, who have lost eight in a row.

Advertisement

Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Martinook scored for Carolina in a win against visiting New York in Raleigh, N.C.

Advertisement

Frederik Andersen made 21 saves for the Hurricanes, who won for the second straight night following a three-game losing streak.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Islanders, who were coming off a 5-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Red Wings 5, Maple Leafs 2

Dylan Larkin scored three goals for his second career hat trick and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 43 shots as Detroit defeated host Toronto.

Advertisement

Olli Maatta added a goal and an assist, and Jonatan Berggren also scored for the Red Wings.

Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs, who were coming off a 3-0 road victory Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Matt Murray made five saves on seven shots for Toronto before leaving late in the first period because of concussion protocol. Ilya Samsonov took over and made 14 saves.

Advertisement

Blue Jackets 4, Senators 3 (OT)

Kirill Marchenko scored 16 seconds into overtime to lift Columbus to a win over visiting Ottawa.

Advertisement

Kent Johnson, Eric Robinson and Boone Jenner added goals, Marchenko also had an assist and Gaudreau had two assists. Jon Gillies made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a four-game slide.

Dylan Gambrell, Mark Kastelic and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Senators, who have lost three of five as their playoff hopes fade. Cam Talbot made 18 saves.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media