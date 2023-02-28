NHL roundup: Connor McDavid's 49th, 50th goals can't stop Bruins

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Pavel Zacha scored a tiebreaking goal in the final minute of the second period, and the Boston Bruins held on to beat the host Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday night.

Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves to improve to 10-1-3 in his past 14 decisions for the Bruins, who have started 3-0-0 on a four-game Western Conference road trip, extending their winning streak to seven games.

Tomas Nosek and Nick Foligno rounded out the Boston offense with first-period goals. Dmitry Orlov had two assists while David Pastrnak added one assist to reach the 80-point plateau for the fourth time in his NHL career.

Edmonton's Connor McDavid scored twice for the first 50-goal season of his NHL career. It was his 61st game of the season, making him the fastest player to reach the 50-goal milestone since Mario Lemieux (50 games), Jaromir Jagr (59 games) and Alexander Mogilny (60 games) in 1995-96. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots.

Senators 6, Red Wings 2

Claude Giroux had a goal and three assists and host Ottawa scored four times in the second period to beat Detroit for the second time in three meetings this season.

Jake Sanderson, Drake Batherson, Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot and Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators. Cam Talbot made 22 saves. Tyler Bertuzzi and David Perron scored for the Red Wings, while Magnus Hellberg made a career-high 36 saves.

The teams will face each other again in Ottawa on Tuesday night. A postponement in December led to the back-to-back set.

Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 0

Mikko Rantanen had two goals, Alexandar Georgiev made 31 saves for his third shutout of the season and Colorado beat Vegas in Denver.

Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche, who have won six in a row and have recorded points in eight straight (7-0-1). Rantanen has goals in five straight games and MacKinnon recorded at least a point in his eighth consecutive game.

Adin Hill turned away 31 of 33 shots for the Golden Knights, who have dropped two in a row (0-1-1).

Canucks 5, Stars 4 (OT)

Thatcher Demko returned to the lineup after a three-month injury absence and stopped 34 shots to lead visiting Vancouver past Dallas. Andrei Kuzmenko scored the winner 48 seconds into the overtime for the Canucks, who are 3-1-1 in their past five games.

Anthony Beauvillier scored two goals and assisted on the winner, Kuzmenko had a goal and two assists, and Vasily Podkolzin and Sheldon Dries each scored a goal for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes chipped in three assists.

Jamie Benn contributed a goal and an assist while Evgenii Dadonov, Nils Lundkvist and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, who fell to 1-3-3 in their past seven games. Jake Oettinger stopped 16 shots.

Ducks 4, Blackhawks 2

Max Jones scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Mason McTavish had three assists as Anaheim beat visiting Chicago to match a season high with its third consecutive victory.

Isac Lundestrom, Jakob Silfverberg and Troy Terry also scored goals for the Ducks, with Silfverberg recording his 150th in an Anaheim uniform. Jones and Terry each had two points, Frank Vatrano had two assists and Lukas Dostal made 24 saves.

Tyler Johnson and Andreas Athanasiou each scored goals for the Blackhawks, who saw their season-best five-game winning streak come to an end. Petr Mrazek had 29 saves for Chicago, while Max Domi had two assists and Johnson added an assist.

--Field Level Media