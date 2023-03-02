NHL roundup: Connor McDavid's historic multi-goal streak hits 5

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist in the first period and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday.

McDavid has scored two goals in each of the past five games and has an NHL-leading 52 for the season. McDavid is just the fifth NHL player with a multi-goal streak of at least five games, joining Alexander Mogilny (five in 1992-93), Mario Lemieux (five in 1988-89), Punch Broadbent (six in 1921-22) and Joe Malone (six in 1920-21).

Klim Kostin and former Maple Leaf Zach Hyman added a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who had lost their previous two games. Kailer Yamamoto also scored, and Stuart Skinner made 26 saves.

Mitchell Marner logged a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who had a three-game winning streak end. David Kampf also scored, and Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots for Toronto.

Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (OT)

Vladimir Tarasenko scored 2:32 into overtime as New York rallied past host Philadelphia for its second straight win following a four-game skid.

Tarasenko, who added two assists, skated around Rasmus Ristolainen and scored for the third time since being traded to New York on Feb. 8. Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider each added one goal for the Rangers.

Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton scored one goal apiece for the slumping Flyers, who have dropped four in a row. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 22 shots.

Devils 7, Avalanche 5

Dawson Mercer had a goal and three assists, Tomas Tatar had a goal and two assists and New Jersey beat the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Wednesday.

Nico Hischier and Miles Wood each added a goal and an assist for the Devils. Ondrej Palat, Dougie Hamilton and Nathan Bastian also scored, Michael McLeod had two assists and Vitek Vanecek turned away 14 shots before being replaced by Akira Schmid early in the third period. Schmid had 12 saves. New Jersey winger Timo Meier, who was acquired from San Jose on Sunday, was scratched, delaying his debut with the Devils.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, Mikko Rantanen had a goal for the sixth straight game and J.T. Compher also found the back of the net for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen and two assists and Justus Annunen stopped 22 shots for Colorado.

Stars 4, Coyotes 2

Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist as Dallas came from behind for a win over the visiting Arizona.

Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen also scored for the Stars, who are 2-0-1 in their past three games. Though the Stars outshot the Coyotes by a 41-20 margin, Dallas trailed 2-0 through 18 minutes and didn't hold a lead until Heiskanen scored a deflected goal at 4:38 of the third period. Jake Oettinger stopped 18 of 20 shots for his 25th win of the season.

Barrett Hayton and Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, while Juuso Valimaki had two assists. Connor Ingram did his best to keep the Coyotes close, stopping 37 of 41 shots.

Capitals 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

Tom Wilson scored his second goal of the game at 1:09 of overtime as Washington opened a three-game California swing by edging Anaheim.

In the extra session, T.J. Oshie skated in along the right boards and centered the puck to Wilson, who was crashing the net. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves.

Troy Terry scored a goal in his fourth consecutive game for the Ducks, who had won three straight, and Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist. Anaheim goalie John Gibson stopped 36 shots, his 16th consecutive start with 30 or more saves.

Golden Knights 3, Hurricanes 2

Reilly Smith scored the go-ahead goal with 3:42 remaining and Jack Eichel contributed two goals to lead Vegas past Carolina in Las Vegas.

Adin Hill made 24 saves for the Golden Knights, who broke a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the idle Los Angeles Kings and also moved one point ahead of the Dallas Stars for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Jordan Staal and Martin Necas scored goals for Carolina, which took its second straight loss. Frederik Andersen stopped 17 shots.

