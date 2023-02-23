NHL roundup: Flames rally with five unanswered goals

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Third-period goals 24 seconds apart by Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr capped Calgary's comeback as the Flames claimed a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in Tempe, Ariz.

Pelletier, Duehr, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli all collected one goal and one assist while Milan Lucic and Mikael Backlund each scored for the Flames, who tallied five unanswered goals after falling behind 3-1.

Calgary goaltender Dan Vladar made 12 saves.

Clayton Keller netted one goal and one assist while Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli also tallied for the Coyotes, who lost in regulation for the first time in 10 games. Goalie Karel Vejmelka stopped 45 shots.

Advertisement

Blackhawks 4, Stars 3

Patrick Kane and Max Domi each had two goals and an assist as visiting Chicago rallied from a three-goal, second-period deficit to beat Dallas.

G/O Media may get a commission 47% Off Barwing Stationary Exercise Bike Work it

This exercise bike can be folded away when not in use, has 16 different levels of resistance, has a backrest, and also has arm and leg resistance bands too. Buy for $160 from Amazon Advertisement

Seth Jones added a pair of assists and Jaxson Stauber made 30 saves for the Blackhawks, who extended their win streak to four games, matching a season high.

Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist and Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin also scored goals for the Blackhawks, who lost their fifth straight game (0-3-2). Jake Oettinger finished with 19 saves.

Advertisement

Islanders 2, Jets 1

Simon Holmstrom scored the tie-breaking goal just before the midway point of the third period for host New York, which lengthened its lead in the Eastern Conference wild-card race with a win over Winnipeg in Elmont, N.Y.

Advertisement

Sebastian Aho scored in the first period for the Islanders, who won their second straight to move three points ahead of the idle Florida Panthers, who occupy the second wild-card spot in the East, and four points ahead of the idle Pittsburgh Penguins, who are in ninth place. Goalie Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored in the second for the Jets, who missed a chance to move past the idle Dallas Stars into first place in the Central Division. Hellebuyck recorded 20 saves for Winnipeg, which went 1-3-0 on a four-game Eastern Conference road trip.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media