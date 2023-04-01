NHL roundup: Jason Robertson sets Stars' scoring mark in win

Jason Robertson scored his 100th career goal, added three assists and broke Dallas' single-season franchise record for points in the Stars' 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.

With the second four-point game of his career, Robertson increased his season total to 95 points, passing the old Dallas single-season mark of 93 points set by Hall of Famer Mike Modano in 1993-94.

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist and Joe Pavelski, Jamie Benn and Max Domi also scored goals for Dallas (41-20-14, 96 points), which moved to within one point of the first-place Minnesota Wild (44-22-9, 97 points) in the Central Division.

Miro Heiskanen finished with three assists, Esa Lindell had two assists and Jake Oettinger made 16 saves to earn his 33rd win of the season for the Stars.

Flames 5, Canucks 4 (OT)

Tyler Toffoli scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, as the Calgary continued its playoff push by rallying past host Vancouver.

The Flames never led in the game until Toffoli's winner 3:27 into overtime, but they came back to tie the score three times, including on Jonathan Huberdeau's late-third-period goal that set the stage for the extra session.

Troy Stecher had a goal and an assist and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary, which got 16 saves from Jacob Markstrom. Elias Pettersson, Conor Garland, Aidan McDonough and Anthony Beauvillier scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko turned aside 36 shots.

Sabres 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Jeff Skinner scored 1:50 into overtime, goaltender Devon Levi made 31 saves in his NHL debut, and Buffalo beat visiting New York.

In three-on-three play, Skinner skated in and split New York's Mika Zibanejad and Vladimir Tarasenko, then roofed his 32nd goal over Jaroslav Halak (31 saves) for the winner. Buffalo won for just the second time in the past 11 matches (2-6-3) against New York.

Levi, 21, became the fourth-youngest goalie to play for the Sabres and the youngest since 18-year-old Martin Biron on Dec. 26, 1995. The Rangers got goals from Kaapo Kakko and Adam Fox but lost for the second straight night. They stretched their point streak against Buffalo to 12 games (10-0-2) and finished 10-4-2 in March.

Jets 6, Red Wings 2

Winnipeg received goals from six different players as it opened a five-game homestand with a romp over Detroit.

Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, Dylan DeMelo and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist. Nino Niederreiter also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots for the Jets, who are trying to fight off Calgary and Nashville for the final Western Conference wild-card spot.

David Perron and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, which had won two straight. Magnus Hellberg made 23 saves.

--Field Level Media