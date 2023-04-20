NHL roundup: Panthers stun Bruins to even series

Brandon Montour scored twice as a four-goal third period led the visiting Florida Panthers past the Boston Bruins 6-3 in Wednesday's Game 2 of their Eastern Conference opening-round playoff series.

Montour is the first defenseman in Panthers history to record a multi-goal game in the postseason. Sam Bennett opened the scoring in his first game since March 20 (groin), while Eric Staal, Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen also found the net for Florida.

Brad Marchand, Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall scored for Boston, which won the Presidents' Trophy with an NHL-record 135 points in the regular season. The Bruins' Linus Ullmark stopped 24 shots in his second consecutive start.

In a game that featured 60 combined hits and 92 penalty minutes, Boston went 1-for-4 on the power play and Florida 0-for-3. Boston had a 37-30 advantage in shots.

Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

Jesper Fast scored 5:03 into overtime, and Carolina took a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with a victory over New York in Raleigh, N.C.

Off a cross-zone pass from Jordan Staal, Fast sent the puck past New York netminder Ilya Sorokin (33 saves) for the win. It appeared Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield took a high stick to the face, but nothing was called, and Carolina, the East's second seed, won for the ninth time in its last 10 home playoff games.

Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri each had a goal with an assist for New York, which overcame a 2-0 hole, but couldn't maintain a 3-2 third-period lead. The Islanders have lost five straight playoff road games.

Stars 7, Wild 3

Roope Hintz had three goals and an assist to help Dallas even its Western Conference first-round playoff series against visiting Minnesota in Game 2.

Dallas' Evgenii Dadonov scored two goals, Jamie Benn logged a goal and an assist, Tyler Seguin also scored and Miro Heiskanen set a Dallas playoff record with four assists. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for the Stars, who went 3-for-6 on power plays and are 5-for-11 with a man advantage in the series.

Oskar Sundqvist, Marcus Johansson and Frederick Gaudreau scored for the Wild. Minnesota opted to start Marc-Andre Fleury in goal, and the 19-year veteran finished with 24 saves.

Oilers 4, Kings 2

Klim Kostin broke a third-period tie and Leon Draisaitl scored once and added two assists as host Edmonton beat Los Angeles to even their Western Conference first-round playoff series at 1-1.

Derek Ryan and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers while goaltender Stuart Skinner made 22 saves. Phillip Danault and Gabriel Vilardi scored for the Kings. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots. The series resumes with Game 3 on Friday in Los Angeles.

After his team saw a two-goal edge erased, Kostin scored the game winner at 2:20 of the third period. Draisaitl forced a turnover at center to send Kostin on a rush. He worked to the left circle and ripped a screened wrist shot just inside the far post for his first playoff goal.

--Field Level Media