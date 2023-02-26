NHL roundup: Roope Hintz's SO goal lifts Stars past Knights

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Roope Hintz scored the tying goal with 38 seconds left and then tallied the game-winner in the shootout as the Dallas Stars rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Trailing 2-1, Dallas pulled goalie Jake Oettinger for an extra attacker with 2:12 remaining. Hintz tied it at the 19:22 mark when he fired a wrist shot from the high slot into the upper left corner of the net for his 24th goal of the season.

Oettinger, who finished with 41 saves, made a pad save on Paul Cotter to start the shootout. Jason Robertson then put Dallas ahead when he fired a shot past Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit's glove side to improve to 5-for-5 in shootouts this season. Oettinger then made a left pad save on a Jack Eichel attempt before Hintz, who was 0-for-7 in shootout tries in his career, clinched the victory with a wrist shot from the slot through Brossoit's pads.

Rookie Wyatt Johnston also scored a goal and Jamie Benn added two assists for the Stars. Eichel and Michael Amadio both scored goals for Vegas, which saw its five-game home winning streak snapped. Brossoit finished with 41 saves.

Blackhawks 4, Sharks 3 (SO)

Philipp Kurashev scored the shootout winning goal that gave visiting Chicago a victory over San Jose and has the Blackhawks riding a season-best five-game winning streak.

David Gust, Brett Seney and Max Domi also scored for the Blackhawks. Goalie Petr Mrazek made 45 saves through overtime, all three he faced in the shootout, and also collected an assist.

Nick Bonino, Evgeny Svechnikov and Erik Karlsson replied for the Sharks on a night the organization retired No. 12 in honor of Patrick Marleau. Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 32 shots before the shootout.

Blue Jackets 6, Oilers 5

Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal with 10:59 remaining in regulation, then added a key insurance tally to cap a four-point game, and Columbus overcame a blown four-goal lead to beat visiting Edmonton.

Patrik Laine had a goal with two assists and Kirill Marchenko scored twice for the Blue Jackets, who swept the two-game season series from Edmonton. Roslovic snapped a 14-game goal drought when he put home a rebound to break a 4-4 tie. He then beat Edmonton's Stuart Skinner (10 saves) with 5:04 left in the third for a 6-4 advantage.

The Oilers' Zach Hyman made things interesting with 2:56 remaining, when he got the puck by Joonas Korpisalo, who stopped 22 of 23 shots in the third and 42 total. Connor McDavid extended his career-best total for goals with Nos. 47 and 48, and added two assists for Edmonton, which was dealt its second regulation defeat in 18 games.

Capitals 6, Rangers 3

T.J. Oshie scored twice, added an assist and engaged in a fight while Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored twice and collected two assists as host Washington snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over slumping New York.

Oshie scored a power-play goal in the opening minutes, then fought New York's Barclay Goodrow in retaliation for his hard hit on Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren. Oshie's hit into the board seemed to injure Lindgren's left shoulder with 11:49 remaining and the Rangers later announced Lindgren was out for the game with an upper-body injury.

It was Oshie's first career game with a goal, assist and a fight, known as a Gordie Howe hat trick. Tom Wilson and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capitals, who scored three or fewer goals in 11 of their previous 12 games. Goodrow scored a tying goal and Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko tallied in the third for the Rangers, who matched a season worst with their third straight regulation loss.

Penguins 3, Blues 2 (OT)

Bryan Rust scored the overtime winner 76 seconds into the session as visiting Pittsburgh edged St. Louis Blues to snap its four-game losing streak.

Evgeni Malkin and Marcus Pettersson had a goal and an assist for the Penguins and Tristan Jarry made 25 saves.Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues, who are winless (0-3-2) in their last five games.

Pittsburgh had a robust response to losing its previous game 7-2 to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. The Penguins outshot the Blues 21-7 in the first period and also killed off a double-minor penalty.

Senators 5, Canadiens 2

Ottawa scored three times in the third period in a win over host Montreal.

Austin Watson tipped a Travis Hamonic point shot through traffic at the front of the net to give Ottawa a 3-2 lead at 4:31 of the final frame, and Drake Batherson made it 4-2 at 5:18 from the high slot. Julien Gauthier pushed it to 5-2 on a two-on-one at 11:57. Mads Sogaard made 30 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Mike Matheson and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens, who lost all four meetings against Ottawa this season. Sam Montembeault made 17 saves.

Bruins 3, Canucks 1

Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand scored first-period goals to help Boston edge host Vancouver.

Linus Ullmark stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced and capped the Bruins' sixth consecutive win with an empty-net goal from just outside his own crease in the final minute of regulation. Ullmark became the first goaltender in Boston franchise history to score a goal.

The Bruins have gained a point in every game in which they have taken the lead in the first period. Brock Boeser scored the lone goal for the Canucks, while Arturs Silovs made 32 saves as Vancouver lost in regulation for the first time since Feb. 15.

Ducks 3, Hurricanes 2

John Gibson made 51 saves for Anaheim in a win against Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Gibson has made at least 50 saves in a game three times this month. John Klingberg, Jakob Silfverberg and Troy Terry scored and Trevor Zegras and Ryan Strome each had two assists for the Ducks, who were coming off a 4-2 win over the Capitals in Washington on Thursday that ended a six-game losing streak.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 12 saves for the Hurricanes, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Lightning 3, Red Wings 0

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was brilliant in a 45-save performance, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist apiece and the Lightning beat the host Red Wings.

In recording the 30th shutout of his career and first against Detroit, Vasilevskiy extended his stellar mark against the Wings to 14-2-0 and 1-1-0 this season. Alex Killorn put the game away at 17:47 of the third with his 15th tally into an empty net to lift the club to 8-3-0 in the first game of a back-to-back set.

In his 100th career NHL game, Detroit goalie Ville Husso made 15 saves. The club lost for the second time in the past nine games (7-2-0).

Devils 7, Flyers 0

Akira Schmid made 23 saves to record his first career shutout and seven different players scored a goal to fuel New Jersey to a victory over Philadelphia in Newark, N.J.

New Jersey defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler collected a goal and two assists, captain Nico Hischier had one of each and Dawson Mercer scored to extend his career-high goal-scoring streak to six games. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt and Nathan Bastian also tallied for the Devils, who improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.

Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson yielded all seven goals on 36 shots to fall to 6-1-0 in his career for the Flyers, who have lost seven of their past eight games (1-6-1).

Avalanche 4, Flames 1

Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Alex Newhook had goals, Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves, and host Colorado beat Calgary in Denver.

Denis Malgin also scored and Valeri Nichushkin had two assists for the Avalanche, who have won five straight.

Tyler Toffoli scored, Jacob Markstrom turned away 18 shots and Nazem Kadri had an assist in his return to Colorado. Kadri played three seasons with the Avalanche and won the Stanley Cup with them last year.

--Field Level Media