NHL roundup: Taylor Raddysh, Blackhawks beat Bruins

Taylor Raddysh registered his first career hat trick and Boris Katchouk scored the game-winning goal and had two assists to boost the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-3 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Joey Anderson contributed a goal and assist for the Blackhawks, who were outshot 42-29. MacKenzie Entwistle also scored, and Jujhar Khaira and Ian Mitchell had two assists apiece. Chicago goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 16 shots before leaving midway through the second period with an undisclosed injury. Alex Stalock entered in relief and made 23 saves on 26 shots.

Hampus Lindholm had a goal and assist for the Bruins following a one-game injury absence. Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves.

Boston's Tyler Bertuzzi scored an apparent tying goal on the power play with 8:46 left, but it was waved off after a replay review. Video confirmed that Bertuzzi's shot hit both posts and caromed out instead of making it a 4-all game.

Blue Jackets 6, Sharks 5 (OT)

Johnny Gaudreau scored at 4:17 of overtime to cap a five-point night and lead Columbus to a wild victory in San Jose.

Gaudreau took Patrik Laine's pass from behind the net at the bottom of the right circle and roofed a wrist shot past Kaapo Kahkonen for his second goal of the game and highlighted the third five-point game of his career. Boone Jenner scored twice and Kent Johnson and Liam Foudy also scored for Columbus, which snapped a four-game losing streak (0-3-1). Daniil Tarasov made 27 saves and also had an assist on Johnson's power-play goal.

Logan Couture had a goal and two assists, Alexander Barabanov had a goal and an assist, and William Eklund, Kevin Labanc and Nikolai Knyzhov also scored for San Jose, which lost its fourth straight (0-3-1). Kahkonen finished with 42 saves.

Kings 5, Islanders 2

Blake Lizotte, Drew Doughty and Alex Iafallo scored in a 5:12 span of the second period and Los Angeles held on to beat visiting New York.

Trevor Moore and Quinton Byfield also scored, Vladislav Gavrikov had two assists and Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves for the Kings, who are 6-0-1 in their past seven games.

Pierre Engvall and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored, Ryan Pulock had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves for the Islanders in the opener of a three-game California trip.

Coyotes 4, Flames 3 (OT)

Clayton Keller scored twice and Travis Boyd tallied Arizona's winning goal in overtime against Calgary in Tempe, Ariz.

Matias Maccelli also scored and assisted the game-winner, while Barrett Hayton and Juuso Valimaki both collected two assists for the Coyotes, who are on a 4-0-2 run that includes four consecutive home wins. Connor Ingram made 42 saves.

Mikael Backlund, Walker Duehr and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Flames, who are five points out of a playoff spot. Jacob Markstrom stopped 21 shots.

Canucks 5, Stars 2

Brock Boeser eclipsed the 300-point milestone with three assists as surging Vancouver earned a season-best fifth straight victory by beating visiting Dallas.

The second-line right winger reached 301 points in 382 games by assisting on scores by Phillip Di Giuseppe, Andrei Kuzmenko and J.T. Miller. Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Canucks, and Guillaume Brisebois scored his first career NHL goal. Thatcher Demko managed 25 saves to win for the fifth time in six starts (5-1-0) since returning from injury on Feb. 27.

Dallas' Jamie Benn netted the 100th power-play goal of his career and added an assist, and Wyatt Johnston also found the back of the net. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen supplied two helpers for a career-best eight-game point streak.

Oilers 6, Senators 3

Leon Draisaitl scored twice as Edmonton cruised past visiting Ottawa.

Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won five of their past seven games. Stuart Skinner made 29 saves.

Tim Stutzle scored twice and Mads Sogaard made 27 saves for the Senators, who have lost four of five and have allowed at least four goals in five straight.

Lightning 4, Devils 1

Brandon Hagel had a goal with two assists, and Tampa Bay snapped a three-game road losing streak with a win in Newark, N.J.

Anthony Cirelli, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, who are third in the Atlantic Division but won for just the second time in their last seven road games (2-4-1). Hagel, meanwhile, has six points (two goals, four assists) in the last three games.

Damon Severson had the lone goal for the Devils, who are in the mix for first place in the Metropolitan Division and had won three straight entering this contest. Vitek Vanecek stopped 26 of 30 shots for New Jersey, which is 22-6-4 since Dec. 30.

Hurricanes 5, Jets 3

Jesperi Kotkaniemi had two goals and an assist as Carolina beat Winnipeg in Raleigh, N.C.

The victory moved the Hurricanes ahead of New Jersey and into sole possession of the Metropolitan Division lead while ending the club's two-game losing streak. Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist, and Jack Drury scored his first goal of the season. Frederik Andersen stopped 21 of 24 shots for his 17th win of the season.

Dylan DeMelo, Nikolaj Ehlers and Nino Niederreiter scored the Jets' goals. Niederreiter has seven points (four goals, three assists) over a seven-game points streak. David Rittich stopped 20 of 24 shots.

Rangers 5, Capitals 3

Mika Zibanejad scored twice in a three-goal first period as New York held on to beat visiting Washington, which was without Alexander Ovechkin.

Zibanejad notched his ninth multi-goal game of the season as he scored New York's first two. New York's Patrick Kane scored a power-play goal late in the first to go along with an assist as he reached 50 points for the 16th season.

Ovechkin was out with a lower-body injury and Sonny Milano also sat with an illness. Ovechkin missed his sixth game of the season, and the Capitals fell to 0-6-0 without him. Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Matt Irwin and Nic Dowd scored for the Capitals.

Canadiens 6, Penguins 4

Anthony Richard's second career goal came on an uncontested shot from the left dot in the third period, serving as the go-ahead score as visiting Montreal downed Pittsburgh.

Joel Edmundson added a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, who snapped a seven-game losing streak (0-5-2). Mike Hoffman, Jesse Ylonen, Denis Gurianov and Josh Anderson also scored. Jonathan Drouin had two assists. Sam Montembault made 39 saves.

Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist for the Penguins, who were 7-1-1 in their previous nine. Kris Letang tallied a goal and two assists and Evgeni Malkin recorded a goal and an assist. Tristan Jarry gave up four goals on seven shots in the first; Casey DeSmith relieved and stopped 13 of 14 shots.

Golden Knights 5, Flyers 3

Ivan Barbashev scored two goals and Jonathan Quick remained perfect with his new team as Vegas won in Philadelphia -- its fourth straight victory.

Jonathan Marchessault added one goal and two assists, while Pavel Dorofeyev and Teddy Blueger each scored a goal for Vegas. Quick stopped 27 shots and improved to 4-0-0 since being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Travis Sanheim, Nick Seeler and Morgan Frost each scored for the slumping Flyers, who have lost four straight.

Predators 2, Red Wings 1

Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist to lift Nashville to a victory over visiting Detroit.

Sherwood scored midway through the second period before Tommy Novak doubled the advantage at the 2:22 mark of the third period. Goalie Juuse Saros took care of the rest by making 28 saves. Alex Chiasson scored and Ville Husso had 14 saves for Detroit, which is 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.

The Red Wings outshot the Predators 10-5 in the first period and 11-8 in the second period, but they failed to convert all three of their power plays to that point, before converting their lone chance in the third. Nashville, however, went 0-for-4 on its man-advantage opportunities during the first two periods and squandered another one in the third period.

