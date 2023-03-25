NHL suspends Coyotes minority owner after domestic violence arrest

The NHL indefinitely suspended Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway following his arrest on domestic violence charges in Colorado.

Per a police report obtained by the Aspen Daily News, Barroway was arrested in a hotel in the city Thursday on felony and misdemeanor assault charges.

Barroway, 57, spent Thursday night in Pitkin County Jail and posted a $2,500 recognizance bond Friday following a virtual hearing with 9th Judicial District Chief Judge John Neiley. Neiley issued a mandatory protection order that prohibits Barroway from having contact with his wife outside of a third party when it involves their children.

Barroway is scheduled to return to court on April 3.

"The National Hockey League is aware of the arrest of Arizona Coyotes' minority owner Andrew Barroway," the league said in a statement Friday. "Pending further information, he has been suspended indefinitely."

Barroway was the majority owner of the Coyotes from December 2014 until July 2019, when he sold the team to Alex Meruelo and retained a minority share.

He is the managing partner of the hedge fund Merion Investment Management LP and also owns Greek football club Athens Kallithea FC.

"We are aware of the allegation regarding Mr. Barroway and we are working with the League to gather more information," the Coyotes said in a statement. "When we have enough information, we will have an appropriate response. Until the investigation is complete, we will have no further comment."

--Field Level Media