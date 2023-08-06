Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Nick Allen homers twice as A's finish two-game sweep of Giants

By
Field Level Media
Aug 6, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) hits an RBI triple during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Image: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Allen belted two homers and Shea Langeliers hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the sixth inning to lift the host Oakland Athletics to an 8-6 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday

Allen, who had homered just once this season, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, while Seth Brown went 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, an RBI and a run for Oakland

Zack Gelof went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs for the A's, who swept the two-game series

Kirby Snead (1-0) picked up the win by striking out the side in the sixth to lead an Oakland bullpen in which six relievers combined to hold the Giants to two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts over the final 5 2/3 innings. Oakland starter Luis Medina allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in 3 1/3 innings

Trevor May worked the ninth for his 11th save of the season

LaMonte Wade Jr. went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run, while Patrick Bailey went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run for the Giants, who have dropped two straight games after winning seven of the previous nine

Trailing by three in the fifth, the A's pulled to within 6-4 on Allen's homer to left before taking the lead for good in the sixth

With the bases loaded and one out, reliever Luke Jackson (1-1) walked Tyler Soderstrom on four pitches to force in a run before Langeliers followed with a two-run single to left to give the A's a 7-6 lead

Tony Kemp's sacrifice fly in the seventh scored Gelof for an 8-6 advantage

The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on J.D. Davis' RBI single that scored Wade. But the A's tied the game in the bottom of the frame when Brown's triple to center scored Gelof

San Francisco took a 2-1 advantage in the second on Wade's run-scoring single that plated Brandon Crawford, but the A's regained the lead in the bottom of the inning on Allen's two-run homer

The Giants regained the lead in their next at-bat. Bailey's single to left scored Joc Pederson before Davis scored on Crawford's fielder's choice to make it 4-3

Wade and Thairo Estrada each hit run-scoring singles in the fifth to push the advantage to 6-3 before the A's rallied

San Francisco starter Alex Cobb allowed five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 5 1/3 innings

