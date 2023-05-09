Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Nick Castellanos' bat drives Phillies win over Blue Jays

Field Level Media
May 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Castellanos hit a home run, double, single and drove in two runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Tuesday

Brandon Marsh added a two-run double and Alec Bohm had two hits.

Trea Turner and Edmundo Sosa each contributed an RBI single.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (3-2) gave up five hits and two runs with six strikeouts and two walks in six innings

Bo Bichette homered, doubled and knocked in two runs for the Blue Jays

Kevin Kiermaier contributed two hits for Toronto, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah (1-3) tossed 4 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and three runs with one strikeout and four walks

The Phillies extended their lead to 7-4 when Marsh hit a two-run double in the eighth inning. Philadelphia added another run when Bohm scored on a fielder's choice by Bryson Stott

The Blue Jays went ahead 1-0 in the third when Bichette ripped an RBI double to center

In the fourth, the Phillies took a 2-1 advantage when Castellanos lofted a two-run homer down the left field line

Manoah was called for a pitch clock violation to open the bottom of the fifth, allowing Brandon Marsh to draw a walk. After Sosa and Stott were retired, Turner responded with an RBI single to center for a 3-1 lead.

The Blue Jays closed within 3-2 in the sixth after Bichette hit an opposite field solo homer to right-center. Toronto soon had runners on first and third with one out, but Brandon Belt struck out and Alejandro Kirk grounded out to third to end the threat

J.T. Realmuto hit a sacrifice fly to right for a 4-2 advantage in the sixth. In a bizarre scene, Marsh was awarded first on another pitch clock violation, this time by Nate Pearson. The walk was costly as Sosa delivered an RBI single for a 5-2 lead.

Kyle Schwarber fouled a ball off his foot in the sixth inning and was soon lifted for Dalton Guthrie in left to open the seventh. Schwarber suffered a left foot contusion and X-rays were negative.

The Blue Jays closed within 5-4 in the seventh following an error by reliever Seranthony Dominguez and later when Gregory Soto walked Matt Chapman with the bases loaded

--Field Level Media