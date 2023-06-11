Nick Castellanos homered, singled and drove in two runs, Bryson Stott hit a triple, single and knocked in two runs and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 on Sunday

Trea Turner ripped three hits and scored three runs while Bryce Harper added two hits, two walks and an RBI. Brandon Marsh also had two hits for the Phillies, who have won seven of eight

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker (6-3) tossed five shutout innings and allowed two hits with five strikeouts and two walks

While it wasn't a save situation, Craig Kimbrel retired the Dodgers in order in the ninth inning

Freddie Freeman hit a home run and single for the Dodgers. Jason Heyward also homered as Los Angeles lost for the sixth time in eight games

The Dodgers threw a bullpen game and Caleb Ferguson (3-3) gave up three hits and one run in the first inning

Manager Dave Roberts used eight pitchers.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth inning. Max Muncy drove in a run with a groundout to close within 7-3. J.D. Martinez struck out and pinch hitter Chris Taylor struck out to end the inning

The Phillies went ahead 1-0 in the first when Harper blooped an RBI single to left

The Dodgers placed runners on first and second with two outs in the third and Muncy flied out to the fence in center

Philadelphia took a 3-0 advantage in the bottom of the third when Stott hit a two-run single to center.

Freeman launched a solo homer to center to open the sixth to cut the deficit to 3-1. It was Freeman's 33rd career home run against the Phillies

In the sixth, the Phillies built a 4-1 lead when Garrett Stubbs hit a bunt single to score Stott from third

Heyward crushed a solo homer with two outs in the seventh off Seranthony Dominguez to close within 4-2.

Castellanos responded with a two-run homer and Kody Clemens added an RBI single in the seventh and the Phillies took a 7-2 advantage

--Field Level Media