Nick Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner, dies at 26

Nick Gilbert, familiar to NBA fans as the Cleveland Cavaliers representative at the draft lottery, died Saturday from a genetic condition. He was 26

The son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and wife Jennifer, Nick Gilbert had a lifelong battle with neurofibromatosis, which causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on nerve pathways throughout the body

His death was announced by The Ira Kaufman Chapel in Southfield, Mich. The Gilberts live in Michigan.

Dan Gilbert is the founder and chairman of Rocket Companies and has owned the Cavaliers since 2005. He frequently sent Nick to the NBA draft lottery to sit in the Cavaliers' chair, and he brought good luck to the team. With Nick, wearing his typical bow tie, in the seat, the Cavs twice got the No. 1 pick in the draft lottery

In 2011, they used it on Kyrie Irving. Two years later, they picked Anthony Bennett.

"Nick inspired people everywhere with his bravery and brought joy to everyone he met," wrote Mike Duggan, the mayor of Detroit, on Twitter. "All of Detroit has the Gilbert family in our prayers today."

In 2017, the Gilberts launched a foundation that, according to the Detroit News, has funded more than $18 million in grants to research toward finding a cure for Type 1 neurofibromatosis.

Last season, as the younger Gilbert underwent multiple surgeries, the Cavaliers joined with the Gilberts' foundation and the Children's Tumor Foundation to start the Bow Tie campaign to raise money for and awareness of neurofibromatosis

The Cavaliers dedicated the recently concluded season to Nick Gilbert and others affected by the condition

