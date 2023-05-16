Nick Senzel belted a go-ahead, two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to fuel the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in Denver

Matt McLain added an RBI single in the eighth inning and Jake Fraley had two hits for the Reds, who snapped a two-game skid and evened the three-game series at one win apiece. The series finale is Wednesday afternoon

Advertisement

Ezequiel Tovar belted a solo homer in the sixth inning for the Rockies, who mustered just four hits en route to losing for just the fifth time in their last 15 games

Making his major league debut, Brandon Williamson breezed into the sixth inning before Tovar opened the scoring by depositing a 2-1 fastball over the wall in right-center field. Williamson overcame Tovar's third homer of the season and exited with a no-decision after allowing one run on two hits and striking out six in 5 2/3 innings.

Cincinnati provided a swift response with two outs in the seventh inning.

Tyler Stephenson worked a four-pitch walk from Peter Lambert (0-1) before Senzel sent a first-pitch slider over the wall in center field. Senzel's homer was his fourth of the season and first since May 1.

Advertisement

The Reds added an insurance run in the eighth inning, as Curt Casali worked a one-out walk off Justin Lawrence before advancing to second base on a groundout. Kevin Newman pinch-ran for Casali and came around to score on McLain's single to center field

The late offense made a winner out of Derek Law (3-4), who struck out one batter and allowed one hit in one-third of an inning of relief. Alex Young and Ian Gibaut bridged the gap to Alexis Diaz, who retired the side in order in the ninth inning for his 10th save of the season.

Advertisement

Chase Anderson permitted one hit and struck out three batters in five innings while making his first start with Colorado since being claimed off waivers on Friday. Anderson began the season with the Reds before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays on May 3

Lambert yielded two runs on two hits in two innings to take the loss.

--Field Level Media