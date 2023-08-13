NCAA

No. 1 center Flory Bidunga commits to Kansas

By
Field Level Media
Kokomo Wildkats center Flory Bidunga (40) rushes up the court on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Ben Davis Giants lead at the half against the Kokomo Wildkats, 28-17, during the IHSAA Class 4A state finals championship. High School Basketball Ini Hs Basketball Class 3a State Final Northwood Panthers At Guerin Catholic Golden Eagles
Kokomo Wildkats center Flory Bidunga (40) rushes up the court on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Ben Davis Giants lead at the half against the Kokomo Wildkats, 28-17, during the IHSAA Class 4A state finals championship. High School Basketball Ini Hs Basketball Class 3a State Final Northwood Panthers At Guerin Catholic Golden Eagles
Image: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Flory Bidunga, the No. 1 center in the Class of 2024, has given his commitment to Kansas and coach Bill Self.

The 247Sports composite also ranks the 6-foot-8 Bidunga as the No. 5 overall player in the nation. He chose the Jayhawks over his other three finalists — Auburn, Duke and Michigan.

Bidunga, from Kokomo, Ind., made his announcement Saturday night at the Under Armour Boys Elite 24 game in Atlanta.

The five-star prospect told ESPN that Self was a big reason why he is heading to Kansas.

"When I watched practice, I could see how he believes in his players," Bidunga said. "I know they will develop my talent and help me with my goal of making the NBA. My dream is not to just make it, but stay there."

Indiana's 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year, Bidunga is the first commit in Kansas' 2024 class. Using the 247Sports ranking system, and provided he doesn't change his mind, he will be the No. 3-ranked player to play for the Jayhawks, following Andrew Wiggins (2013 class) and Josh Jackson (2016).

—Field Level Media