No. 1 Georgia routs Ball St. behind 31-point 2nd quarter

Carson Beck passed for 283 yards and two touchdowns and No. 1 Georgia rolled to a 45-3 victory over Ball State in Athens, Ga., on Saturday.

Roderick Robinson II, Dillon Bell and Kendall Milton each scored a rushing touchdown. A dozen players caught at least one pass for Georgia.

Mekhi Mews put the Bulldogs (2-0) on the board with a 69-yard punt return.

Georgia limited Ball State to 224 total yards.

Ball State quarterback Kadin Semonza was picked off three times in the first half. Layne Hatcher passed for 82 yards for the Cardinals (0-2).

The Bulldogs led 31-0 at halftime with all the points coming in the second quarter.

Georgia came up empty on its first possession when Peyton Woodring missed a 28-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs didn't break through until Mews fielded a Lucas Burrow punt at his 31-yard line and took it the distance during the opening minute of the second quarter.

Malaki Starks picked off a Semonza pass to stop Ball State's next drive. Georgia then drove 78 yards, aided by a 37-yard Arian Smith reception, to make it 14-0.

The Bulldogs finished it off with a 7-yard pass from Beck to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Georgia got the ball back at the Ball State 30 when Chaz Chambliss intercepted a deflected Semonza pass. Two plays later, Bell cut to his right and scored from 21 yards out.

Woodring kicked a 35-yard field goal with under two minutes remaining in the half.

Another interception, this one from Tykee Smith, set up Milton's 1-yard plunge with 37 seconds remaining in the half.

Beck's 27-yard touchdown pass to Cash Jones midway through the third quarter made it 38-0.

Robinson II scored on a 12-yard run in the final minute of the quarter. That was set up by Beck's 41-yard pass to Oscar Delp.

The Cardinals finally got on the board with 9:05 remaining on Jackson Courville's 28-yard field goal.

—Field Level Media