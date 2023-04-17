Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

No. 1 sign? Alabama QB Bryce Young reportedly ends pre-draft visits

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Bryce Young throws during Pro Day at Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility on the campus of the University of Alabama. Ncaa Football University Of Alabama Pro Day
Mar 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Bryce Young throws during Pro Day at Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility on the campus of the University of Alabama. Ncaa Football University Of Alabama Pro Day
Image: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bryce Young discontinued his remaining team visits ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft in the strongest sign yet the Carolina Panthers plan to select the Alabama quarterback No. 1 overall

Watch
Stop dunking! Giannis' injury could've been prevented | Andy Reacts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How Joshua Malina landed his role on Sports Night | (Being friends with Aaron Sorkin didn't hurt)
2 hours ago
Where is the money the NFL promised to Black-owned businesses? | The SEO Show
Wednesday 6:12PM

NFL Network first reported Young canceled the rest of his pre-draft stops, although he met with several teams at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

Advertisement

Betting markets reacted immediately to the report, shifting Young to -1000 to be the No. 1 pick in the April 27 draft. Two weeks ago, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was favored to be picked first.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and Stroud are reportedly the top candidates under consideration for the Panthers, who acquired the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears in March

Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet
49% off
Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet

Luxury bidet
This bidet has all of the features: heated seat, adjustable nozzle, self-cleaning, and a nightlight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Panthers coach Frank Reich met with Young before Alabama's pro day last month

Young, 21, also met with the Houston Texans, who have the No. 2 pick, on a "top 30" visit.

Advertisement

Panthers owner David Tepper was present at Young's pro day workout one day after Carolina sent a posse of personnel to Stroud's workout in Columbus, Ohio

Young completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Advertisement

Carolina parted with quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, who competed for the starting job last summer. Mayfield was released in October.

--Field Level Media