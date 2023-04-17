No. 1 sign? Alabama QB Bryce Young reportedly ends pre-draft visits

Bryce Young discontinued his remaining team visits ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft in the strongest sign yet the Carolina Panthers plan to select the Alabama quarterback No. 1 overall

NFL Network first reported Young canceled the rest of his pre-draft stops, although he met with several teams at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

Betting markets reacted immediately to the report, shifting Young to -1000 to be the No. 1 pick in the April 27 draft. Two weeks ago, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was favored to be picked first.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and Stroud are reportedly the top candidates under consideration for the Panthers, who acquired the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears in March

Panthers coach Frank Reich met with Young before Alabama's pro day last month

Young, 21, also met with the Houston Texans, who have the No. 2 pick, on a "top 30" visit.

Panthers owner David Tepper was present at Young's pro day workout one day after Carolina sent a posse of personnel to Stroud's workout in Columbus, Ohio

Young completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Carolina parted with quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, who competed for the starting job last summer. Mayfield was released in October.

--Field Level Media